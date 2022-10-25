LIV Golf Team Championship: Final field and prize money revealed

Following a successful outing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the controversial LIV Golf series now heads to Miami for the season-ending team championship. The event, with a whopping $50 million prize purse, will take place between October 28 and 30 at the Trump Doral, a golf club owned by former US President Donald Trump in Miami.

The US return of the series will see the top teams take on each other for the big prize. As the regular season ends, LIV golfers will look to give it their all in the finale to add to their hefty earnings.

As per the format, the 12 four-man teams will compete against each other for the $16 million prize with qualifying rounds and a final.

LIV Golf Team Championship: Final field

Teams enter the team championship in a seeded format. The event, which will have three rounds, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final, will see the top four seeded teams get a bye.

The remaining eight teams will fight it out in the qualifying rounds and look to take the prize. While most teams remain the same from LIV Golf Jeddah, a few have changed their approach and drafted new players.

Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC won the final event of the regular LIV season. Following the win in Jeddah, the team will start the event seeded fifth. They follow Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC, Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC and Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC.

As for the changes, there are a few big ones. Japanese player Hideto Tanihara, who played for both Iron Heads GC and Torque GC, will miss out on the event.

South Africa’s Shaun Norris, who represented 4 Aces GC and the Stinger GC, is another unfortunate player to miss out on the finale. Meanwhile, DP World Tour’s Andalucia Masters winner Adrian Oteagua is making a return to the series at the finale. The Spaniard will represent Torque GC.

Here are the teams for the LIV Golf final:

4 Aces GC - Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, and Pat Perez.

Hy Flyers GC - Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, and Cameron Tringale.

Punch GC - Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, and Wade Ormsby.

Cleeks GC - Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter, and Richard Bland.

Iron Heads GC - Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, and Sihwan Kim.

Smash GC - Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, Chase Koepka

Crushers GC - Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, and Anirban Lahiri.

Majesticks GC - Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, and Sam Horsfield.

Stinger GC - Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, and Hennie Du Plessis.

Fireballs GC - Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, and Eugenio Chacarra.

Niblicks GC - Bubba Watson (non-playing captain), Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, and Turk Pettit.

Torque GC - Joaquin Niemann, Scott Vincent, Adrian Otaegui, and Jediah Morgan.

LIV Golf Team Championship: Prize Purse

Interestingly, the Team Championship has a prize purse of $50 million. The top four teams of 12 participants will fight it out for the $16 million winner’s prize. The runners-up will be awarded $8 million. The event also ensures a minimum of $1 million for the teams that bounce on Day 1.

Here are all the prizes on offer in the final:

1st - $16m

2nd- $8m

3rd- $6m

4th- $4m

5th- $3m

6th- $3m

7th- $3m

8th- $3m

9th- $1m

10th- $1m

11th- $1m

12th- $1m

It is pertinent to note that individual champion Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC comes into the team championship as favorite. The team topped the league table and is most likely to win the $16 million prize.

