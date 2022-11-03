“I have been asked not to attend” – Greg Norman expresses displeasure after the PGA Tour omits him from the event he founded

The annual QBE Shootout event is back and tournament officials on Wednesday announced the 24-player field. PGA Tour's 2022 QBE Shootout will be held from December 7 to 11 at the Tiburon Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples.

As the event gets ready to celebrate its 22nd edition, the event’s founder and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has been asked not to attend.

Ahead of the 54-hole competition, Norman came forward to reveal that he had not been invited to the event. The golfer confirmed that the event organizers asked him “not to attend" the tournament that he founded back in 1989. It is pertinent to note that Greg Norman’s omission comes due to the Australian's role as the CEO of the rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

Greg Norman "asked not to attend" the QBE Shootout

Greg Norman took to social media to announce his displeasure over the PGA Tour action. The Australian golfer stated that he was “sad” for being left out of an event he founded. Norman further stated that he supports change, but he did sound dejected by it.

Posting a series of pictures of himself from past editions of the event, Greg Norman wrote on Instagram:

"Sadly, after 33 consecutive years of playing in and hosting every Shootout tournament - a co-sanctioned PGA Tour event - since I founded it in 1989, this year I have been asked not to attend.”

He added:

“Why one might ask? Perhaps it is because I am helping to give golf a new heartbeat, creating new value and delivering a new product that is loved by players, fans and broadcasters alike. And in doing so, finally giving players their rights as independent contractors to benefit from their performance and brand. In some people’s mind this is too disruptive and evolution is perceived as a bad thing. I disagree – competition breeds excellence.”

Greg Norman went on to laud the tournament for its growth over the years. He listed out the event’s achievements over the years and thanked all his investors, charities, and volunteers for supporting the event.

Greg Norman further said:

"Change is good. Evolution and innovation of the professional golf product has been needed for decades - just ask the next generation of golf fans. Over its lifetime, the @qbeshootout tournament has raised in excess of $15 million for well-deserving charities like @curesearch, who is on an important mission to eradicate childhood cancer."

The golfer added:

"These charities, their missions and the financial benefits they receive from Shootout tournament donations each year is of the utmost importance to me and my family. As such, I have decided not to attend this year’s event so the focus can remain on the missions at hand.”

He continued:

"To the Shootout charities, the City of Naples and to all of the incredible volunteers, corporate sponsors, fans and Shootout staff, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your continued good work and support. I will miss seeing you all this year but I will certainly be there in spirit."

It is pertinent to note that the event is operated by Wasserman Events. The group bought all of the golf tournaments previously operated by Greg Norman Production Company in 2015. Events including the QBE Shootout, which falls under the PGA Tour, are now run by the company, leaving Norman out of the equation.

Poll : 0 votes