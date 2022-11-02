Tom Brady's return to professional football has backfired and how. After calling it quits on his football career, the quarterback had decided to spend time with his family back in February. However, the decision was short-lived with the superstar returning to the game.

Months after this, Brady also went through a divorce and split with former supermodel Gisele Bundchen. The couple officially separated while fans wondering if Brady’s call to unretire had anything to do with it. As fans kept wondering, golfer Paige Spiranac took the opportunity to take a jibe at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Tom Brady announces that he and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce Tom Brady announces that he and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce https://t.co/lZktvTjHCD

Paige Spiranac’s jibe on Tom Brady over short retirement

After Tom Brady’s return to professional football, golfer-turned-influencer Paige Spiranac couldn’t help but comment on it. Famous for sharing unfiltered thoughts and comments, Spiranac decided to take a jibe at the quarterback in her own way. The social media sensation, who has millions of followers, took to Twitter to crack a joke about Brady.

Spiranac shared her thoughts on the former Patriots star’s retirement and made a comparison of its time period with ace golfer Greg Norman and one of his infamous rounds.

She tweeted:

“The only thing shorter than Tom Brady’s retirement was Greg Norman’s lead in the 96 Masters”.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac The only thing shorter than Tom Brady’s retirement was Greg Norman’s lead in the 96 Masters The only thing shorter than Tom Brady’s retirement was Greg Norman’s lead in the 96 Masters

The tweet, while intended as a joke on Brady’s short retirement from the NFL, also targeted LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman. Spiranac was referring to Norman’s 1996 Masters round in which he blew a six-point lead.

For the unversed, Norman took a massive lead on the final day of the event at Augusta National. However, he managed to choke, and Sir Nick Faldo took advantage with a remarkable 67 in the final round. He, therefore, denied Norman his maiden Green Jacket and the round became the most infamous one ever by the Australian.

Decades later, Paige Spiranac recalled the event and compared it to Brady’s 40-day retirement. The tweet with the golf reference got people’s attention across sports. While many found the tweet to be hilarious, some of the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s fans came out to slam Spiranac for the comment.

Paige Spiranac on Tom Brady's relationship issues

This isn’t the only time Paige Spiranac has taken on Tom Brady this year. She had earlier commented on Brady and Bundchen's marriage as well. Speaking on her podcast "Playing a Round with Paige Renee," the 29-year-old addressed the Bundchen-Brady situation and called Brady's decision to overturn his retirement as confusing.

She said:

"It's so bad that Gisele has actually left the house taking the kids, and this is what all the gossip magazines are saying. They are saying that she is frustrated with the fact that he has unretired and is not doing his fatherly duties and that he broke some promises."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac New podcast is out with @TeddyGreenstein ! We preview the NFL season, talk some golf, my calendar, and much more! Click the link to listen- podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pla… New podcast is out with @TeddyGreenstein! We preview the NFL season, talk some golf, my calendar, and much more! Click the link to listen-podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pla… https://t.co/oWuVSrTnfJ

Interestingly, Spiranac has also taken a dig at the NFL star’s GOAT status. Speaking about Brady’s issues with his wife, the golfer commented that the footballer wasn’t even the GOAT of his own household. She called Brady's wife the "GOAT" in their relationship and said that she looked forward to the quarterback’s reaction to the situation.

Poll : 0 votes