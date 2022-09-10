"It's so bad that Gisele has actually left the house taking the kids" - Golf star Paige Spiranac addresses Tom Brady's 'weird' move to unretire amid rift rumors

Considering multiple reports and rumors, it is difficult to avoid the news about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. This included golf star and YouTuber Paige Spiranac, who voiced her own opinion about Brady and Bundchen's marriage. Apparently, because the star QB has decided to play another NFL season, the situation is said to be a bit serious.

Spiranac is known to make candid comments. She rarely shies away from voicing her opinion. Furthermore, everyone, from fans to bystanders, seems curious about the NFL power couple and their status. On their end, Brady and Bundchen are yet to make any proper comment.

In a recent episode of her podcast "Playing a Round with Paige Renee", Spiranac addressed Brady's retirement and Bundchen directly. The 29-year-old seemed a bit confused by Brady's decision to retire and unretire.

"It's so bad that Gisele has actually left the house taking the kids, and this is what all the gossip magazines are saying.

"They are saying that she is frustrated with the fact that he has unretired and is not doing his fatherly duties and that he broke some promises."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac New podcast is out with @TeddyGreenstein ! We preview the NFL season, talk some golf, my calendar, and much more! Click the link to listen- podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pla… New podcast is out with @TeddyGreenstein! We preview the NFL season, talk some golf, my calendar, and much more! Click the link to listen-podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pla… https://t.co/oWuVSrTnfJ

Spiranac went on to add that she is interested in seeing how Tom Brady can handle everything. With his personal life under scrutiny, along with the new NFL season, Spiranac seemed curious, while admitting that it was a "weird" move in general.

Paige Spiranac has made other comments about Tom Brady

Earlier this year, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. Back then, the golfer took a dig at Brady's GOAT status. She even brought up Bundchen.

As per Spiranac, Brady is not the GOAT at home. Instead, Bundchen is. She even mentioned Michael Jordan, who is considered one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Apart from Brady, Spiranac has also commented on Patrick Mahomes. As a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Spiranac is usually looking forward to speaking about NFL and her love for the game.

With the NFL season already here, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Dallas Cowboys for their opening game.

