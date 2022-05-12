Golfer Paige Spiranac brutally trolls entire Mahomes family in new Social Media post

Golfer Paige Spiranac has brutally trolled the entire Mahomes family via an Instagram post. The 29-year-old was doing a promotion for Pointsbet US and gave a list of the top three professional athletes with the best and worst social media games.

Tom Brady, Kevin Durant and Max Homa took out the top three for the best social media games, and for the top three worst, well, the entire Mahomes family took some hits. Spiranac said:

“Now coming in at one, two and three is the Mahomes family, no explanation needed.”

Spiranac certainly did not pull any punches when it came to the Mahomes family. While not talking about the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Spiranac is clearly talking about his wife Brittany and his younger brother, Jackson.

Both have made headlines over the last couple of years and for all the wrong reasons. Jackson in particular has come under some serious fire for his antics.

A number of incidents have drawn criticism, including him dancing in a roped-off section at Sean Taylor's memorial. There was also an incident at a restaurant in Kansas City in which Jackson stopped by with some friends. The restaurant could not accommodate them and he took to Twitter to blast them, which didn't end well.

NFL Humor @NFLHumor Jackson Mahomes dancing on Sean Taylor’s memorial logo 🤡 Jackson Mahomes dancing on Sean Taylor’s memorial logo 🤡 https://t.co/7ZNf9SF0kI

He was then seen pouring water onto a Baltimore Ravens fan during a game earlier in the 2021 season.

Brittany Mahomes has been far quieter on social media, but did make headlines when she opened a bottle of champagne to celebrate the Chiefs' win over the Buffalo Bills from her suite, accidentally soaking several fans down below.

How will Mahomes fare without Tyreek Hill?

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the NFL offseason, aside from Davante Adams moving to the Raiders, was Tyreek Hill being traded to the Miami Dolphins.

Last season, Hill was sensational. He recorded 111 receptions, 1,239 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. The closest to him in receptions for the Chiefs was Travis Kelce on 92.

Then there is a big drop-off with Mecole Hardman, the third highest reception leader for the Chiefs with 59.

There is going to be a big hole to fill in Hill's absence and many question what kind of impact that is going to have on the quarterback.

Will he be the same now that Hill's blazing speed and home run ability is gone? Time will tell, but he does have the talent to make just about anything work on the field. We look forward to seeing what the Chiefs look like without the number 10 running around at Arrowhead.

Edited by John Maxwell