"You have to deal with this for 15 years" - NFL reporter & IG model takes savage dig at Brittany Matthews & Jackson Mahomes

NFL reporter Amanda Vance has taken a huge shot at Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Matthews after the Kansas City Chiefs blew out her team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Sunday.

The reporter and Instagram model hit out at Chiefs fans who were taunting her on her DMs after the loss. Clearly upset with what was said to her, coupled with how her team performed, it all made for a perfect storm to lash out at fans.

She took aim at Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Matthews on her Instagram, saying, "You have to deal with this for 15 years." Take a look below.

Vance took a shot at Mahomes and Matthews

Jackson Mahomes has never been far from controversy

Jackson Mahomes has already proved to be a distraction to his superstar brother Patrick. With several incidents that included trying to get a bar closed down after he and several friends tried to get seats, even though there were none available.

NFL Memes @NFL_Memes Jackson Mahomes got absolutely bodied by this Kansas City bar 💀 Jackson Mahomes got absolutely bodied by this Kansas City bar 💀 https://t.co/KWtHtODQVn

Then there was the time he stepped on Sean Taylor's logo, even though it was roped off as he filmed himself dancing on it for TikTok. Washington was honoring him and retired his famous No. 21 jersey.

Chad Ryan @ChadwikoTWW



Jackson Mahomes danced on the Sean Taylor #21 sideline tribute for TikTok.



Bigger question probably needs to be why anyone was allowed to stand on it to begin with.



Not good enough Case Closed.Jackson Mahomes danced on the Sean Taylor #21 sideline tribute for TikTok.Bigger question probably needs to be why anyone was allowed to stand on it to begin with.Not good enough @FedExField Case Closed.Jackson Mahomes danced on the Sean Taylor #21 sideline tribute for TikTok.Bigger question probably needs to be why anyone was allowed to stand on it to begin with. Not good enough @FedExField https://t.co/qNY8GnL1gf

The bottle incident with a Ravens fan caused a stir as well. Baltimore won the game but Mahomes was seen throwing water on a Ravens fan after both Brittany Matthews and Mahomes were being heckled by Ravens fans.

JBigs 💎 @JBigsHD Patrick Mahomes has had 9 INTs in 6 straight games since Jackson Mahomes poured water on a Ravens fan.



Not a coincidence. Cause and Effect. Patrick Mahomes has had 9 INTs in 6 straight games since Jackson Mahomes poured water on a Ravens fan. Not a coincidence. Cause and Effect. https://t.co/ZSlIOEKMUu

All of this was going on when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were having on-field struggles and losing games and were 3-4 after a blowout loss to the Titans.

But since then, Mahomes and the Chiefs have rolled through the league, winning eight consecutive games and are now the number one seed in the AFC.

Funnily enough, Jackson and Matthews have barely been spotted online making waves over the Chiefs' recent run, so perhaps Patrick has had a word with his younger brother about his antics.

They were a clear distraction for Mahomes as his play left a lot to be desired. Mahomes was intercepted multiple times during games three times in the first seven games. But since the Titans game, Mahomes has 15 touchdowns to just four interceptions as the Chiefs are back with a bang.

As long as his brother and fiance stay out of trouble, everything will be ok for Mahomes and the Chiefs.

