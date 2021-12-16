"'TikTok clout'" - Jackson Mahomes gets ROASTED by local business in Kansas City 

Jackson Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes' brother, was out on the town in Kansas City when he and some friends stopped at a local bar for seating. The bar couldn't accommodate Patrick Mahomes' brother.

Mahomes was offended and took to social media to set the establishment ablaze under fiery rhetoric. Here's what the restaurant said in response, according to Total Pro Sports.

Bar goes to war with Jackson Mahomes on social media

Be warned, Mahomes fans could get ticked off by the disses the bar levels at the mini-celebrity. Basically, they attacked his maturity level and said he is riding his family's coattails.

They started by giving a normal apology, but then it got much more vicious.

We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them.We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small.

The post continues to the first bruising point:

We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business. We survived a global pandemic, wéll survive your ego.

If that was not enough, they levied some more attacks:

We are sorry you didn’t reach out to us first before taking to social media, but then again that is an expectation we would have from a mature and rational person, not someone who pours water on fans and dances on the memorials of tragically lost people for TikTok clout.

Their last diss was the knockout blow:

We have not been fortunate enough to be born into a much more talented and much more famous family but we would like to think that if we did have that much luck- we would use our influence in more responsible ways. We hope our apology finds you well

Of course, the restaurant doesn't hope the list of attacks "finds Jackson Mahomes" well. If anything, it found Mahomes and made him unwell.

To be clear, this was not directed at Patrick Mahomes or his father. It would be shocking if Patrick Mahomes or his father came out and did something that provoked a response like this.

Thanks to the viral fiery response, businesses have marked themselves as safe havens in enemy territory for most of the league.

If any fans of other teams find themselves in town, they know where they will be safer from Mahomes fans and Chiefs kingdom.

