"Tom Brady is not even the GOAT in his own household" - Paige Spiranac delivers a brutal take on Brady's relationship

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL last week, ending one of the greatest football careers of all time. Brady holds nearly every one of the league's passing records, and has recorded more Super Bowl wins and appearances than any single franchise except for the New England Patriots (11 appearances).

For years, fans and analysts alike have labeled Brady as the "GOAT", but one sports analyst/ambassador seems to disagree with that statement. Paige Spiranac, a former pro golfer and current analyst/ambassador for the sports book PointsBet, doesn't even believe Brady is the "GOAT in his own household".

Spiranac believes Brady's wife, model Gisele Bunchen, is the "GOAT" of the relationship, which you could easily argue. Bunchen is one of the highest-paid models in the world and played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the industry.

But then she goes on to claim that the 100% "GOAT" is former NBA legend Michael Jordan, which is again a fair point to debate. However, when you think of the NFL, Tom Brady's name will be mentioned at least nine times out of ten.

Disregarding whoever holds the title of best athlete, entertainer, champion or Olympian, most people believe Brady is the greatest NFL quarterback of all time and it's hard to argue, considering he holds nearly every record.

Who is Tom Brady's critic, Paige Spiranac?

Paige Spiranac is a former pro golfer and YouTube golf instructor with 3 million+ social media followers and is an analyst/personality for the global sports book, PointsBet. Spiranac has had a few trolling takes this year, including a dig at Patrick Mahomes' wife and brother being a social media distraction.

Her controversial takes have gained some traction lately, highlighted by her opinion that Barry Bonds is worthy of Hall of Fame induction, making her name known to millions.

Spiranac has evolved into an all-around sports analyst, showing no hesitation to speak her mind and taking shots at some of the most prolific athletes. Tom Brady joins the ranks of Ben Roethlisberger, Patrick Mahomes and the Dallas Cowboys by being on the receiving end of one of Spiranac's takes.

That's not a negative thing on her behalf, though. There are very few female sports analysts in the country and she is getting a bigger audience involved in sports debates.

