Paige Spiranac reveals the college football team she doesn't like

The world of college football is filled with certain programs that are never going away in terms of relevancy. Notre Dame is one of those programs. But one pop culture figure does not seem to be a fan.

Paige Spiranac has established a social media empire and has millions of followers across Instagram and Twitter. That means what she says carries a lot of weight. So when she revealed she did not like Notre Dame, it was a notable declaration in the college football world.

Who is Paige Spiranac?

For those unaware, Spiranac got her start as a collegiate golfer and had a brief career in the professional ranks. But she never found success and started an Instagram account to post golf-related content.

She currently has 3.2 million Instagram followers, representing a successful influencer business. The current content has swayed away from golf as the primary focus, but she still shows off her skills occasionally.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Nothing makes me hate golf more than hitting snap hooks off the tee Nothing makes me hate golf more than hitting snap hooks off the tee

Regardless, Spiranac has done something right to have over three million followers on Instagram alone. That means everything she posts gets a ton of exposure and she can monetize that, whether it is golf-related or not. She is only 28 years old.

Which college football team does Paige Spiranac follow?

We know that Spiranac is officially a Notre Dame hater. But who does she support? Purdue appears to be her new favorite college football squad after she posted as much on her Instagram profile.

The Boilermakers add a new prominent fan as they stand at 7-4 for the year following a 32-14 win over Northwestern. Notably, Purdue lost to Notre Dame earlier this season, but they do have wins over Iowa and Michigan State. That represents quite the year for a team in the second-tier of the Big Ten.

Purdue can use some extra exposure by adding Spiranac to their list of famous college football fans. Spinarac has also posted about being a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, in case anyone was curious about her NFL allegiance.

