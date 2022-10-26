Rory McIlroy has been the PGA Tour’s face in its fight against LIV Golf. Much hasn't changed as the rebel series nears its final event of the inaugural season. McIlroy has now come out to reveal that he felt "betrayed" when his Ryder Cup teammates decided to join LIV Golf.

McIlroy has once again slammed his former teammates for their defection to the Saudi-backed series.

Continuing on his earlier statement, the world No.1 said that his feelings were hurt by players including Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter. This comes months after the players decided to join the series led by Greg Norman.

Rory McIlroy, who successfully defended the CJ Cup on Sunday, has now said that he was “betrayed” by his former teammates. He was speaking to the Guardian when he said that the bonds he had made with his “friends” were broken due to their move.

He said:

"It's a weird thing. I think it is the first time in my life that I have felt betrayal in a way. It's an unfamiliar feeling to me. You build bonds with these people through Ryder Cups and other things. Them knowing that what they are about to do is going to jeopardize them from being a part of that ever again?”

Rory McIlroy further went on to question the loyalty of Poulter, Garcia, and co. He added:

“There was a great opportunity for GMac to maybe be the captain at Adare in 2027. Most of Sergio’s legacy is Ryder Cup-based, same with Poulter, Westwood… I would like to think the Ryder Cup means as much to them as it does to me. Maybe it does. But knowing what the consequences could be, I just could never make that decision. OK, it might not be 100% certain but that it could be the outcome? It just isn’t a move I would be willing to make. I thought they felt the same way.”

43rd Ryder Cup - Previews (Image via Getty)

He further said:

“I feel like the place where they have been able to build their legacy and build their brand, they have just left behind. You could make the same argument about me, I started in Europe and went to America but I have always been supportive of the traditional system. If people felt so aggrieved about some things, I’d rather be trying to make those changes from inside the walls than trying to go outside and be disruptive.”

Rory McIlroy on his 'strained' relationship with former teammates

It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time Rory McIlroy has spoken about his European teammates moving to LIV. Earlier in September, McIlroy was at Wentworth for the BMW PGA Championship when he addressed his ‘old pals’ defection to the rebel series.

Addressing the subject, McIlroy sighed and said that his bonds with Garcia, Westwood, and Poulter had been strained due to their decision to join the Saudi-backed side.

Speaking about his former Ryder Cup teammates, Rory McIlroy said:

“I wouldn't say I've got much of a relationship with them at the minute. But if you’re just talking about Ryder Cup, that’s not the future of the Ryder Cup team... But, like, I haven't done anything different. They are the ones that have made that decision. So, I can sit here and keep my head held high and say I haven't done anything differently."

Rory McIlroy, who has been a vocal critic of LIV Golf, continued his attack and said that the defectors had no place at the DP World Tour event. The Northern Irishman went on to take a dig at the LIV golfers and said that they would struggle to keep up with the longer 72-hole format of the event as they get used to LIV’s 54-holes.

