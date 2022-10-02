“We'll be the underdogs next year” - Rory McIlroy exudes confidence in Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup  

Rory McIlroy had a tough time facing his former Ryder Cup teammates at Wentworth for the BMW PGA Championship last month. The European team elite revealed that he couldn’t stand the LIV golfers at the event. McIlroy stated that he didn’t care for his former Ryder Cup teammates, ever since their defection to LIV golf.

While McIlroy didn’t waste any time reminiscing fond memories with his old Ryder Cup partners, he also said that he wanted them away. The ace golfer, who has been the face of the PGA Tour in the LIV Golf-PGA fight, has now called for a major overhaul of Team Europe ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy has admitted that he feels at home in the Ryder Cup, and is excited for the upcoming edition of the international event in Italy. With several experienced players out of the way, the Irishman feels like the stage is set for an overhaul of the European team ahead of the event.

European stalwarts Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Paul Casey are among those who defected to LIV Golf earlier this year. They will most likely be excluded from the event. McIlroy might have to line up alongside Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood, but the team will still need a few more names and the ace golfer seems to trust the rookies to complete the squad.

Robert MacIntrye, Rasmus Hojgaard and his brother Nicolai are among the top rookies set to take the spot in Team Europe and McIlroy seems to be happy about it. Irrespective of who makes it to Luke Donald’s team, the Irishman believes his side will be capable of taking the win.

Rory McIlroy was quoted by eurosport.com as saying:

“There's going to be quite a few rookies on our team, I would imagine. With the younger guys coming through, it is time for a rejuvenation of the European Ryder Cup team. We need to blood some new guys and a home Ryder Cup is the best way to do that.”

Further, McIlroy called on the fans planning to be at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. He stated the dire need for fans to back rookies in such important events:

“You've got your 13th man [the crowd] with you, so you can introduce some new guys. Europe has had an unbelievable run in the Ryder Cup for the past couple of decades. But the American team is very, very strong and doesn’t have a lot of scar tissue compared to the last few teams.”

Team US favorites to win the 2023 Ryder Cup

It is pertinent to note that the US team will arrive in Rome as favorites. Having won the coveted cup at Whistling Straits in 2021, the side led by Zach Johnson will look to replicate the result. However, McIlroy still backs Team Europe next autumn and dubbed them as the “underdogs” going for the win.

Speaking about the challenge of facing an impressive US side, the world number two said:

“They (team US) have their pairings, and they get a chance to do it every year, which I think benefits them. We'll be the underdogs next year. And with how young this American team is, it looks like they will be very strong for a very long time.”

It is noteworthy that LIV defections hurt the international sides more than the US. This was proven in the recent Presidents Cup where the US side eased to victory with a star-studded lineup while the internationals struggled. Both team US and Europe are now in preparation for a faceoff in Italy at the event starting February 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far