What is LIV Golf's CEO Greg Norman's net worth in 2022?

Greg Norman is best known for spending 331 weeks as the world No. 1 golfer back in the 1980s. The Australian golfer, who is now an entrepreneur, currently serves as the CEO of the monumental LIV Golf series.

He is undoubtedly one of the richest golfers in the world, and his $400 million net worth speaks loudly about his success. Greg has managed to amass a whopping net worth from his hard work and dedication on and off the golf course.

Greg Norman's business has added a tremendous amount to his wealth, while some of his income has also come from endorsements. His work as the CEO of LIV Golf continues to add an attractive amount to his lucrative earnings.

During the peak time of his career, Norman earned $1 million per year from his playing career. He was the first golfer to reach the landmark of $10 million in career earnings. Norman earned over $15 million in total from the game.

Apart from this, Greg Norman's real estate business has added a spectacular amount to his wealth. He lives in a beautiful home, which is a huge 26,000-square-foot property in Florida.

The mansion, bought in 1991 for $4.9 million, has four bedrooms, a six-car garage, a workout room, a game room, a home theater, and a pool.

Early life and career of LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman

Greg Norman was born on February 10, 1955, in Mount Isa, Queensland, Australia, to Merlin and Toini Norman.

Growing up, Greg played cricket and rugby and aspired to pursue a career in surfing. However, he changed his plans after his mother introduced him to the golfing world.

After gaining success at the amateur level, Greg finally grabbed the media's attention while playing at the Queensland Open.

He began playing professional golf in 1975 at the age of 20 while serving as an assistant professional golfer under Billy McWilliam OAM.

In 1976, Greg turned into a professional tournament player, and that year, he registered his first victory at the West Lakes Classic at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide.

Greg Norman then ventured onto the European Tour and won his first tournament in 1977 at the Blairgowrie Club in Scotland.

Norman has 88 professional wins, including two major championships. He has won 20 PGA Tours, 14 European Tours, two Japan Golf Tours, and 33 PGA Tours in Australia. He also won The Open Championship twice in 1986 and 1993. Having finished second at the US Open, Greg Norman was named a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.

Greg explored the business industry after retiring from golf and is currently serving as the CEO of LIV Golf.

However, he is reportedly under fire these days. According to several outlets, the Saudi-backed series plans to replace CEO Greg with a new candidate, and Mark King has a favorable chance to replace him. Although there has been no official announcement regarding the same, Greg Norman's position is possibly in danger.

It's noteworthy that Greg has played a vital role in the success of the first season of the LIV Series. Despite being controversial, the tournament concluded successfully.

