QBE Shootout 2023 to feature mixed teams for LPGA and PGA Tours

A new mixed-team event is set to feature in the PGA and LPGA schedule with the 2023 QBE Shootout, as reported by the Associated Press. Players were informed about the change last week at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

The last time the PGA and LPGA featured a mixed event was the JCPenney Classic, which ran from 1960 to 1999. It eventually ceased due to the lack of interest from top players.

The most recent winners were John Daly and Laura Davies in 1999 at Innisburn. Tiger Woods competed in the event in 1996 with Kelli Kuehne, both being US Amateur Champions.

Speaking about the event, Billy Horschel said:

"I think it’s something that needed to be done for quite a while. When you look at the game of golf, the fans want to see more team events, see something different. It’s going to benefit the PGA Tour but I think it’s going to benefit the LPGA Tour even more in terms of getting more exposure.”

Several past players at the JCPenney Classic sounded ecstatic about the return of a mixed-team event. Dottie Pepper, who won in 1992 with Dan Forsman, said:

“This is long overdue. It will be a massive boost. It was a fun week. And if you were in contention, it was a grind.”

Two-time US Open Champion Curtis Strange, who won the Classic with Nancy Lopez in 1980 said:

“The mixed team back in our day, there was nothing in the offseason. It was a chance to knock some rust off in some nice weather. It was great fun. You got to meet the women of their tour, which was a good thing, have a beer together."

QBE Shootout 2022 to feature two LPGA players for the first time

The QBE Shootout has featured a couple of LPGA players in recent years. However, the 2022 QBE Shootout, which is slated to take place this week, has two LPGA players added to the player list for the first time ever.

This year, former World No. 1, Nelly Korda, and World No. 7, Lexi Thompson will join the 24-player field at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. The five-day event will commence this week on December 7 and conclude on December 11.

Korda will make her debut at the team event and will be paired up with Denny McCarthy. 11-time LPGA Champion, Lexi Thompson will partner with Maverick McNealy at the QBE Shootout.

The prize money on offer is $3.8 million with the winners splitting the $9,50,000 winner's check. For the mixed-team event, the prize money offered will be an incentive for the LPGA players as only seven LPGA events offer a first-place prize money of more than $4,50,000. This includes five majors and the $2 million offered at the CME Group Tour Championship.

The key aspect of the mixed team event will be how many PGA Tour players will be interested given the fact that not many top players participate in the QBE Shootout. This was one of the main reasons that led to the end of the JCPenney Classic.

The 2022 edition of the tournament itself has nine of the top 50 PGA Tour players with World No. 16, Max Homa being the highest-ranked player.

