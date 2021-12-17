Former Australian Open champion Petr Korda to team up with daughter Nelly at the PNC Championship

Former Australian Open champion Petr Korda will be competing with his younger daughter Nelly at the PNC Championship to be held in Orlando, Florida, from December 17-19.

The Czech was a well-known name in tennis during the 1990s, who won the Melbourne Major in 1998 and finished as the runner-up at the French Open in 1992. Korda reached a career-high ranking of World No. 2.

Both of his daughters have taken to golf with his older one Jessica having six titles on the LPGA Tour to her credit. Korda's younger daughter Nelly is currently the top-ranked female golfer in the world and has the coveted Tokyo Olympic gold on her resume.

Petr Korda's son Sebastian has followed in his footsteps and is currently 41st in the ATP rankings. The 21-year-old won his maiden ATP title at Parma. His other highlights of the year included reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon and his first ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal at Miami. The youngster also finished as the runner-up at the NextGen ATP Finals.

The senior Korda has often been Nelly's caddie but for the first time he will be competing with her at the PNC Championship, which features two-member teams comprising pro golfers and their family members.

Sebastian Korda, meanwhile, will be caddying for his father and sister.

Speaking to Golfweek ahead of the event, Nelly said that she is excited to participate in the PNC Championship with her father.

“I was glued to the TV the entire time,” said the Olympic champion about last year's tournament. “I just thought it would be really special to be able to play in that one day. I’ve been telling my dad, I’m like, ‘It’s my offseason. Like you’re the star of the show. It’s your time to shine. He’s going to be the one dropping bombs."

"I hope Nelly will not be disappointed" - Petr Korda

The 53-year-old Petr Korda had a pretty good tennis career, winning 20 titles across singles and doubles. However, golfing is a new experience for Korda but he is looking to do his best in the competition.

“I told Nelly, ‘I’m the tennis player,' Petr Korda told Golfweek. "I feel like I don’t belong over here. I’ll try my best, and hopefully she’s not going to be disappointed. That special role I had when I was telling my kids what to do, not to do, I think after this tournament will be gone because they will be the ones telling me what to do and how to do it.”

Petr and Nelly are the only father-daughter duo competing in this year's PNC Championship. Other teams in the competition include Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods, Vijay Singh and Qass Singh, and Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo, to name a few.

