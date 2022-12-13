2022 PNC Championship: When and where to watch?

The PNC Championship is just around the corner, and fans are very excited to see professional golfers teaming up with their family members and friends for the tournament.

The championship will begin on Friday, December 16, and will wrap up with the final on Sunday, December 18.

It is scheduled to air on the Golf Channel from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm ET on Friday, from 1.00 pm to 2.00 pm on the Peacock Network, and 2-6 pm on NBC on Saturday.

The championship will be televised on Sunday from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm on the Peacock Network, from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm on the Golf Channel, and from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm on NBC.

Twenty professional golfers will team up with their friends or family members who don't have a PGA Tour card to play in the tournament.

Tiger Woods will also be playing alongside his son, Charlie Woods. They also played at the 2021 PNC Championship but settled for second position after being defeated by John Daly and his son, John Daly II.

Live stream schedule of the PNC Championship

Friday, 16 December

3.00 pm- 5.00 pm: PNC Championship, Pro-Am

Saturday, 17 December

1.00-2.00 pm: PNC Championship, Round 1, Peacock Network

2.00-6.00 pm: PNC Championship, Round 1, NBC

Sunday, 18 December

11.30 am - 12.30 pm: PNC Championship, Round 2, Peacock

12.30 am - 1.30 pm: PNC Championship, Round 2, Golf Channel

1.30 am - 4.30 pm: PNC Championship, Round 2, NBC

About the PNC Championship

The PNC Championship was started in 1995, originally called the "Father-Son Challenge," where professional golfers competed alongside their sons. The International Management Group created it to provide an opportunity for golfers to involve their families in the tournament.

Following their success, the daughters and grandchildren also joined the championship, and in 2017, the first son-father was added.

Annika Sorenstam became the first female golfer to join the PNC Championship in 2019, and now Nelly Korda will also be playing alongside her father.

The championship was known by its original name until 2020 when it was renamed the PNC Championship. In 2022, 20 professional golfers teamed up with their loved ones to play at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club for a purse of $1,085,000.

The Championship will be televised on NBC and the Golf Channel for over 36 hours.

The 2020 champion, Justin Thomas, will also be playing at the 2022 PNC Championship alongside his father, Mike. In one of his interviews, the golfer said:

"I can see why so many players and their families want and play here. It's very enjoyable, and we had so much fun out there. It's probably the highlight of the year."

2022 PNC Championship field

Stewart Cink/Connor Cink John Daly/Little John Daly Jr. David Duval/Brady Duval Nick Faldo/Matthew Faldo Jim Furyk/Tanner Furyk Padraig Harrington/Patrick Harrington Nelly Korda/Petr Korda Matt Kuchar/Carson Kuchar Benhard Langer/Jason Langer Tom Lehman/Sean Lehman Justin Leonard/Luke Leonard Mark O’Meara/Shaun O’Meara Gary Player/Jordan Player Nick Price/Greg Price Vijay Singh/Qass Singh Annika Sorenstam/Will McGee Jordan Spieth/Shawn Spieth Justin Thomas/Mike Thomas Lee Trevino/Danniel Trevino Tiger Woods/Charlie Woods

