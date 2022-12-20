Tiger Woods congratulates ex-wife Elin Nordegren on new baby

Tiger Woods congratulated his ex-wife and Charlie's mother, Elin Nordegren, on the birth of her new son Arthur. The 15-time major champion was married to Nordegren for a while, and the couple shared two kids, Charlie and his sister Samantha. Although Elin and Tiger split their ways years ago, they are on good terms and happily co-parenting their two kids.

Tiger's ex-wife gave birth to her baby boy on Thursday. According to journalist Jason Sobel, Woods specifically asked NBC/Peacock to install the camera on the first tee hole so that he could congratulate Elin.

Woods teamed up with his 13-year-old son Charlie to play at the star-studded PNC Championship, which took place from December 15 to 18.

During their first tee-off, the father-son duo opened up with a stunning shot of 13 under 59. They were in the lead during the first round of the championship and were the fan favorites to clinch the trophy. However, on the final day, Vijay Singh and his son Qass played their best golf and claimed the specially designed PNC Championship belt.

After their shot, Tiger and Charlie went to the camera and congratulated Elin. Sobel shared a post on his official Twitter account in which he claimed Woods asked for the camera on the first hole. He wrote:

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods finished at T5 in the PNC Championship.

Tiger Woods wants to remarry his ex-wife Elin Nordegren: Reports

Woods and Nordegren started dating after a Swedish golfer, Jesper Parnevik, introduced them. The couple met in 2001 and quickly started dating. They got engaged in 2003, and a year later, they tied the nuptial knot.

However, the marriage came to an end after Elin caught Tiger Woods cheating on her with several women in November 2009. The couple split their ways soon after but they stayed together to co-parent their kids.

Tiger Woods admitted that he was unfaithful to Elin and also apologized to her. Although she forgave him and stayed a good friend, their married life never followed the same track.

After their split, both of them moved on with their lives. Tiger Woods started dating restaurant manager Erica Herman, while Elin tied the knot with Jordan Cameron.

However, several outlets claimed that Tiger wanted to remarry her and had tried every possible way to get her back. Last year, Fox Australia published an article claiming

"Woods wants to remarry Nordegren, and he's offering a huge chunk of change to get her back."

The five-time major champion told Time magazine:

"It was a tough, too tough. But now, in hindsight, as years and years have gone by, we're like best friends."

Woods and Nordegren share a strong bond, and they are best friends now.

