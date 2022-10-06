What is Tiger Woods' ex-wife doing now? 

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren got married on October 4, 2005, in a lavish ceremony at the Sandy Lane resort in Barbados. They met in 2001 at golfer Jesper's house, where Elin worked as a nanny, and got married three years later.

However, they separated in 2010 after Tiger Woods admitted to infidelity. Elin received a whopping $100 million as alimony. They divorced on peaceful terms and continue to co-parent their two children, Sam and Charlie. While their daughter, Sam, was born in 2007, their son was born in 2009 just after the infidelity rumors spread.

After the divorce, they ended things on peaceful terms, saying, “While we are no longer married, we are the parents of two wonderful children and their happiness has been, and will always be, of paramount importance to both of us.”

Dylan Dethier @dylan_dethier Elin Nordegren on hand to watch her son Charlie and ex-husband Tiger Woods do their thing! Elin Nordegren on hand to watch her son Charlie and ex-husband Tiger Woods do their thing! https://t.co/Kh3NDsODR0

The divorce took a toll on Elin after hearing about Tiger Woods' infidelity, but she has moved on. Here's what Elin is upto a decade after her divorce.

What is Tiger Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren doing now?

Hailing from Stockholm, Elin was born in 1980 to politician Barbro Holmberger and radio journalist Thomas Nordegren. She has two siblings, a twin sister and an elder brother. She worked as a model for a brief period before working in a clothing store where she met Jesper Parnevik’s wife, Mia, who hired her as a nanny.

Having previously worked as a supermodel and nanny before meeting Tiger Woods, Elin is doing good for herself at present. She is working as a mental health counselor since completing her graduation in 2014 from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, where she received the Hamilton Holt Outstanding Senior Award in psychology.

Reportedly, she received a 3.96 CGPA, which gave her the award. She also gave an enlightening speech at her graduation ceremony.

“Education has been the only consistent part of my life the last nine years. And it has offered me comfort,” she said, according to Parade. “Education is one thing that no one can take away from you.”

She also said:

“If I can inspire even one mom to go back and get her degree with the message that it’s never too late, then I am happy.”

She used a portion of her alimony to build a beautiful mansion in North Palm Beach, Florida. The beachside house features nine bedrooms, a mini-golf course, a home theater, a lavish pool, and has enough space for her two children. However, she sold the lavish house in 2020.

After selling her property, she relocated to an equally lavish home in March 2021. The property is spread across two acres of the Old Palm Golf Club and features all premium additions like a gym, office, spa, pool, and even a media room.

Elin moved on personally as well and started dating philanthropist Chris Cline, who passed away in 2019. She later started dating NFL player Jordan Cameron and announced the birth of their baby boy together in 2019. Elin has come a long way and there is no looking back for her from this standpoint.

