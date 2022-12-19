What happened to Tiger-Charlie Woods at the 2022 PNC Championship?

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods finished T8 in the 2022 PNC Championship. The father-son duo competed for the third consecutive year but again missed the chance to hold the trophy in their hands. Last year's defending champions had a good start but fell behind in the final round.

The family-friendly tournament was won by three-time major champion Vijay Singh and his 21-year-old son Qass Singh. Singh competed in several PNC Championships and finished in the top five nine times. However, they never clinched the trophy until now. The duo hit a birdie on the 18th hole and lifted the trophy for the first time.

Tiger and Charlie, who had been the fans' favorites to win the tournament, were in the lead on the first day when they finished at T2. But in the final round, their shot was not enough to beat Vijay and Qass.

Team Woods took home $45,167 in prize money. Besides them, Mark O'Meara, and Shaun O'Meara, Jordan Spieth, and Shawn Spieth are also tied up at T8.

Last year's champion John Daly and his son John Daly II finished in T2 alongside 2020 PNC Champions Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas.

2022 PNC Championship winners

1. Team Singh (Vijay Singh/ Qass Singh)

Prize money: $200,000

T2: Team Daly (John Daly/Little John Daly Jr.)

Prize money: $68,625

T2: Team Thomas (Justin Thomas/Mike Thomas)

Prize money: $68,625

4. Team Harrington (Padraig Harrington/Patrick Harrington)

Prize money: $50,000

T5. Team Korda (Nelly Korda/Petr Korda)

Prize money: $48,000

T5. Team Kuchar (Matt Kuchar/Carson Kuchar)

Prize money: $48,000

T5. Team Langer (Benhard Langer/Jason Langer)

Prize money: $48,000

T8. Team O'Meara (Mark O'Meara/Shaun O'Meara)

Prize money: $45,167

T8. Team Spieth (Jordan Spieth/Shawn Spieth)

Prize money: $45,167

T8. Team Woods (Tiger Woods/Charlie Woods)

Prize money: $45,167

11. Team Cink (Stewart Cink/Connor Cink)

Prize money: $44,000

12. Team Duval (David Duval/Brady Duval)

Prize money: $43,500

T13. Team Lehman (Tom Lehman/Sean Lehman)

Prize money: $42,750

T13. Team Trevino (Lee Trevino/Danniel Trevino)

Prize money: $42,750

T15. Team Faldo (Nick Faldo/Matthew Faldov)

Prize money: $41,750

T15. Team Furyk (Jim Furyk/Tanner Furyk)

Prize money: $41,750

T17. Team Leonard (Justin Leonard/Luke Leonard)

Prize money: $40,750

T17. Team Sorenstam (Annika Sorenstam/Will McGee)

Prize money: $40,750

T19. Team Player (Gary Player/Jordan Player)

Prize money: $40,125

T19. Team Price (Nick Price/Greg Price)

Prize money: $40,125

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods had a memorable Sunday

Although Tiger and Charlie could not claim the Willie Park belts award on Sunday, they had a lot of fun on the golf course.

The duo enjoyed their weekend to the fullest on the greens and walked off the Ritz Carlton golf course with some quality moments to cherish for a long time.

Fans witnessed some remarkable shots from the young golfer. Team Woods started the match on Sunday with a two-shot lead, but the winners had better shots to counter.

It is important to note that Tiger has been struggling with his career since he was involved in a car accident last year.

Barring the St. Andrews event in July, the Match, and the PNC Championship, Tiger has not played much golf this year. He was slated to return to play at the Hero World Series earlier this month but was forced to step out of the tournament just before it began.

