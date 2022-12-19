US golfer Tiger Woods went pro when he was just 21 years old. In an almost two-decade-long career, he has not only built an illustrious legacy, but has also been a key witness to the changes that golf has underwent over the years.

Golf has always been a sport that offers a longer shelf life to its players, so it has seen several older competitors and champions. One of the key evolutions that golf has gone through in Woods' time is the influx of young players in the sport.

Tiger Woods talked about this at the press conference for the PNC Championship. He said that golf needed to "re-look" at itself to make it better for the younger crop of golfers.

"I do, I really do. I think that golf has had to re-look at itself globally and how it can be better and how we can make the portals for the next generation of players better."

Woods further added that when he started out, the average age of players in tournaments like the Presidents Cup, Ryder Cup, and press cups was older. So, as golf becomes younger, there needs to be better access for the younger lot.

"So, I mean, you look at the average age of what, the Presidents Cup. I mean, it was like 26 years old. It's not like the Ryder Cups and press cups I was a part of when I first came out here. You know, most of the guys were in their 30s and 40s. Golf has become younger and we need to have access for these kids to be able to experience that now."

What happened to Tiger Woods and son Charlie at the 2022 PNC Championship?

Tiger Woods and son Charlie at the PNC Championship

Tiger Woods took part in the recently concluded PNC Championship with his 13-year-old son Charlie. This was their third outing at the tournament. They had previously finished seventh and second.

The father-son duo put forth a brilliant display of golfing skills, with 18 birdies and two eagles across the 36-hole course. However, they fell a little short by finishing 20 under, at T-8.

Vijay Singh and his son Qass Singh won the tournament for the first time with a total of 26 under.

Despite the loss, Charlie was all praise for his dad's performance. According to CBS Sports, he said:

"I feel like I already knew what he was capable of and then yesterday, that's the best he's ever played in a while, and that kind of shocked me a little bit. That's really it."

Tiger Woods joked:

"I used to be good. Again, it was neat to be able to roll back the clock for him to see what I used to be capable of. ... Anyone that knows what I used to be able to do was Bones. Bones got a big kick out of that yesterday."

For Woods, the most important part was the bonding that happened with Charlie, his caddy Joe LaCava and his son.

"The bonding, by far. Just to be able to be out there and share this with Charlie and for (caddie) Joey (LaCava), to share it with his son, as well. Joey has been out here for what, 35, 40 years, and to be able to show his son what it feels like to be inside the ropes, he was — you know, he was fantastic with Charlie the three years that we've been able to play last year and for us, sharing it with our own family. It just means so much to all of us."

Certainly, a great outing for Team Woods! Winning and losing is one thing, but to be able to compete alongside his son must be a great experience for Woods.

