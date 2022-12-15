“Charlie is going to be a problem” – Fans react to Tiger Woods’ ‘mess with Charlie’s head’ comment

During the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods made a statement about getting into Charlie's head just like his father Earl used to do.

The ace golfer's statement above drew many reactions from fans.

novaxxx4me @novaxxx4me @NolesNick87 @PGATOUR @TigerWoods Oh, for sure! Let's enjoy Charlie as he matures with no outrageous expectations. Hopefully, he'll create his own amazing path.

Mike @Mike_Astrup @PGATOUR @TigerWoods I am going to enjoy watching this kids career, hopefully as much as I did Tigers

Ken @sharp_59 @PGATOUR @TigerWoods Years ago my then 16 yr old son thought he had overcome the pressures I put on him on the course. He decided to put a wager on our round for the first time.I went eagle , birdie,birdie, birdie, to start my round. 5th tee he looked up at me like WTF?"Thats why u never gamble son"!

Tiger Woods passing on his Dad's knowledge to Charlie

Tiger plays mind games with Charlie to get into his head

Tiger Woods learned golf's basics from his dad, Earl. He made sure Tiger would remain oblivious to distractions during practice and become more focused. Tiger Woods was asked during the Hero World Challenge if he passed on any advice or suggestions from his father Earl to his son Charlie.

As per Tiger, he plays mind games on his son, making sure that Charlie protects himself from manipulation on the golf course.

"It's going to get to a point where I can't get into his head, and then no one can get in there either," Tiger explained to Azinger.

Woods also talked about the gamesmanship in the initial phase of his career. He said his father taught him a lot about the game:

"That's what my dad believed. You've got to be willing to take it."

Tiger talked about how players from past generations used different tactics to distract their opponents, mainly with shoes or clubs.

"Certain players would do certain things with clubs and shoes and timing, trying to get in your head, the early walk," Woods explained.

Bob Frier @FrierBob Love this. @TigerWoods doing exactly what his dad did to him as a kid to Charlie. Trying to distract him with anything like rattling keys or making noise or throwing a golfball in his sight line forcing him to concentrate. @TWlegion https://t.co/Az2At2Cx67

In this video, we can see Tiger practicing one such tactic. While Charlie is analyzing his putt, Tiger is trying to distract him by picking up the golf club, throwing the ball in front of him and rattling the keys.

Earl's Impact on Tiger's game

Earl Woods used various distraction tactics on his son Tiger

From being a child prodigy to being one of the world's best, Tiger's dad played a huge role in his journey. Earl's tough training was one of the factors behind Tiger becoming who he is.

From changing jingles while Tiger stood over to putts to shouting when Tiger was going to his backswing, Earl would do everything to distract Tiger and get into his head,

Tiger accepted that it used to be frustrating for him at times, but deep down he knew that all of it was for his betterment.

“ But I knew it was for the betterment of me. That’s what learning is all about, right?” Tiger said in his 1995 Sports Illustrated interview.

Tiger-Charlie to feature in PNC Championship

The next assginement for the father-son duo is the PNC Championships at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club starting from today where 19 other teams will be giving tough competition to last year's runner-up. They will be looking to better their previous year's record where they lost to John Daly and John Daly II by just two strokes.

Many big names like Jordan Spieth, Nelly Korda, 2020 PNC Championship winner Justin Smith, and 2021 winner John Daly will fight for the prize of $200,000.

