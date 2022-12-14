Can Charlie-Tiger Woods partnership win the 2022 PNC Championship? Odds explored

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods will feature in the 2022 PNC Championship starting on December 15. This father-son duo will compete with 20 other teams featuring a famous golfer teaming up with a family member or a friend of theirs.

The 20 teams taking part are:

Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee Padraig Harrington and Patrick Harrington Nelly Kordaa and Petr Korda Matt Kuchar and Carson Kuchar Benhard Langer and Jason Langer Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman Jordan Spieth and Shawn Spieth Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara Stewart Cink and Connor Cink John Daly and Little John Daly Jr. David Duval and Brady Duval Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk Gary Player and Jordan Player Nick Price and Greg Price Vijay Singh-Qass Singh Justin Thomas-Mike Thomas Lee Trevino-Danniel Trevino Tiger Woods-Charlie Woods

Let's look at the odds of some of the favorite contenders for the event.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods

Team Woods will be looking to better their last year's runner-up record

Team Woods is coming into this year's tournament after a successful run in 2021 where they crossed all expectations. They hit 11 consecutive birdies in last year's event, which was the tournament's record.

"It is going to be a very special week and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast,” Tiger said in this year’s announcement.

Tiger hasn't played a lot this year. However, he participated in Capital One's The Match last week and was seen noticeably limping.

"Charlie will just hit all the shots, and I'll just get the putts out of the hole, so pretty easy there," Tiger said when he was asked about PNC Championship during Hero World Challenge.

John Daly and John Daly II

John Daly and John Daly II are the defending champions at PNC Championship

The defending champions are returning to the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club and will be looking to retain the title. The father-son duo scored 60-57 in the two-man scramble format last season, defeating the Tiger-Charlie pair by two strokes. Both have created a tournament record of 27 under.

“Every year, we always try and win, but this was the year we just enjoyed it and being here playing with him in the holidays,” John II said after winning the event last year.

Daly II is on the golf team at the University of Arkansas. He played one event in his first year, scoring 83-68-78 at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational last year.

Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

Justin and Mike will look to win the PNC Championship once again

The 2020 PNC Championship-winning duo is not a team to take lightly. Senior Thomas also coaches his son Justin Thomas. The duo will be appearing for the third consecutive season. Justin and Mike won the 2020 Championship with a score of 62-57 and finished T3 last year.

Jordan Spieth and Shawn Spieth

Jordan Spieth and his father Shawn Spieth will be appearing at PNC Championship for the first time

Justin Thomas' close friend Jordan Spieth and his father Shawn will be debuting in the upcoming event. Shawn, who keeps a low profile, has played basketball in his school and college days. However, he has been working on his golf game, of late.

It will be interesting to see how the new pair perform in their first outing.

"We have been wanting to be a part of it for some time, and this year the schedules aligned. I’m sure leading up to it, we will have quite the back and forth,” Spieth said in a PNC announcement.

Nelly Korda and Petr Korda

Nelly Korda and Petr Korda finished 12th last year in PNC Championship

Korda is perhaps the most sporty and athletic family in the world. While Nelly Korda is an LPGA star along with her elder sister Jessica Korda, her brother Sebastian Korda is gradually making his name on the ATP Tour. Above all, their father, Petr Korda is a former Australian Open Champion.

Nelly has just finished her LPGA Tour season with the CME Group Tour Championship. Korda was last seen in the QBE shootout, where she and her partner Denny McCarthy finished T5. Korda won the “Pelican Women’s Championship" to reclaim the No. 1 position at the end of the season.

This will be the second appearance of the Korda family and Nelly is pretty excited about it.

“We absolutely loved our experience last year and are delighted to have been invited again this year," Nelly said in a PNC announcement release.

The father-daughter duo will be looking to improve from their last year's 12th position.

Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee

Annika and Will are making their PNC Championship debut

Annika Sorenstam needs no introduction. She is one of the most talented LPGA stars to ever play golf. It's not just the 'Hall of Famer' who loves golf, it seems like genes are being transferred to her son as well. Annika and her son Will McGee will be debuting in the PNC Championship.

Will is debuting at 11, the same age at which Charlie Woods made his first appearance at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Interestingly, Will requested his mom to participate in the PNC Championship because he saw Charlie taking a hit there.

“I'm just really excited to be able to play in a tournament with all these professionals that have won many majors,” Will told WOFL 35.

