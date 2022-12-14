“It’s his dream” - Annika Sorenstam on son Will's PNC Championship debut against Tiger Woods and others

Swedish golfer Annika Sorenstam’s son Will McGee had the most adorable meeting with Tiger Woods at Capital One's The Match. The 11-year-old was seen shaking hands and greeting the legend like a true fanboy. The youngster is all set to compete against Woods in the PNC Championship.

Ahead of the competition, Annika Sorenstam has come out to state that Will is thrilled to share the pitch with players like Woods and Justin Thomas. She revealed that her son is a “golf nut” and is super excited to be at the event.

Speaking to GolfChannel.com about her son Will’s big debut at the PNC Championship, Annika Sorenstam said:

“It’s insane how excited he is. We were there [at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club] before Thanksgiving playing and we were on the putting green and he’s like, ‘Mommy, in a few weeks I’ll be putting with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth,’ and I mean, he’s a golf nut, he’s a golf fan, he watches everything, and for him to be part of this event and his name is in a press release with Tiger, it’s his dream. And what a dream right? And I’m just proud to be a part of it with him.”

Annika Sorenstam’s son Will is excited for PNC debut

The 52-year-old star hinted that she cared more about her son Will’s golf than hers. The boy will be making his debut in the PNC two years after Tiger Woods’ son Charlie first played.

Further speaking about her son, Annika added:

“I just want him to have a good time and just kind of think of what golf has meant to us… We know what we're capable of; you know it's gonna be hard to beat all of them, but to us, it's a lot more than the score.”

It is pertinent to note that the golfer spoke about the same last month during the LPGA’s season opener at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club. Speaking to the media from her home club about Will’s PNC debut, the golfer dubbed it an inspirational opportunity.

She said:

“If you want to inspire somebody, if you want to motivate somebody, this is it.”

Meanwhile, 11-year-old Will said that he was excited to have the chance to play against major winners. Speaking about his upcoming debut, the younger golfer said that he looked forward to playing alongside his mother.

Will said:

“I'm just really excited to be able to play in a tournament with all these professionals that have won many majors. And then just have fun with my mom.”

Speaking about Annika’s advice for him ahead of the competition, he said:

“She gives me good advice, but I don't listen most of the time.”

Will McGee's meeting with Tiger Woods

It’s safe to say that Will McGee is a big Tiger Woods fan. The young golfer proved the same at The Match when he met with the golf icon. Shaking hands with the legendary golfer, the 11-year-old was visibly excited.

It is pertinent to note that Woods was extra nice to Annika’s son as well. The ace golfer was seen introducing himself as “Hi, I’m Tiger,” to the young golfer. The 15-time major champion went on to ask Will how he’d been playing.

