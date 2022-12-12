“I’m Tiger” - Tiger Woods indulges in an adorable conversation with Annika Sorenstam’s son

Tiger Woods was finally seen in action at Capital One's The Match. He partnered with World No. 1 Rory McIlroy against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, where the latter team won by a 3&2 victory in the 12-hole contest.

Amid the exhibition event, Tiger was caught up in an interesting conversation with Swedish professional golfer Annika Sörenstam's son.

The video was posted by her husband, Mike McGee, which showed Annika approaching to talk to Tiger.

Woods immediately smiled and greeted Annika with a warm embrace, saying, “Good to see you!”

Annika was accompanied by her 11-year-old son, Will. Tiger saw him and extended his hand for a handshake, saying, "I'm Tiger."

This was probably the first time that the two have met each other. Further on, it's difficult to understand the conversation between them, but it sounds like Woods saying, "Good to see ya. How you playing?”

Ecstatic to see their son share a conversation with Tiger, Mike McGee posted the video on Twitter stating, "This made my day".

Meanwhile, Woods may get another chance to observe Will at the upcoming PNC Championships. While Will will play with his mother, Woods will tee it up again with his son, Charlie Woods.

The PNC Championship is all set to commence from December 17 to 18 at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

Tiger Woods makes a comeback at The Match VII

Tiger Woods was seen in action in the seventh edition of The Match. This was the first time he featured on the course since the Open Championship at St. Andrews in July. While Tiger made his third appearance in the event, it was the first for the other three players.

Though he had announced his comeback at the Hero World Challenge, he was forced to withdraw citing a foot injury in his right leg.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR JT & Jordan are winners of The Match JT & Jordan are winners of The Match 🙌 https://t.co/VhJ8pzWKjQ

Woods teamed up with World No. 1 Rory Mcllroy against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in the 12-hole competition. This was the first time that the event featured all PGA Tour stars.

While fans had expected Tiger Woods and McIlroy to win the event, Spieth and Thomas took everyone by surprise in their debuts at The Match.

The American duo cruised to a 3&2 victory over Tiger Woods and McIlroy at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida.

They posted a total of seven birdies as compared to Tiger and Rory's one birdie to finish the event in 10 holes.

Spieth and Thomas dominated from the start claiming holes two, three, and four before Woods and McIlroy pulled out the seventh hole. However, Spieth's incredible birdie on the 10th hole helped him finish as the winner.

Meanwhile, the 15-time major champion, Tiger Woods is still recovering from injuries after he met with a horrifying car accident in 2021. The 46-year-old also stated that he had not even hit the ball once in two weeks before The Match due to plantar fascitis in his right foot.

The seventh edition of the charity event money was raised to support relief efforts for Hurricane Ian, which hit the country in October. As per reports, more than $2.5 million was raised for the relief efforts from The Match 2022.

