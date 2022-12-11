“Tiger and Rory...What happened?": Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth tease Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy after winning The Match

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth walked out of the Pelican Golf Club Course with trophies after defeating Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods in The Match.

Thomas and Spieth have been dialed throughout the tournament and finally clinched the trophy after the World No. 14 hit an amazing shot on the tenth hole.

Fans had expected Tiger and Rory to win the tournament, but surprisingly, Justin and Jordan made an astounding debut in The Match.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who have been friends since college, are on cloud nine after having an unexpected win last night.

The PGA Tour has released one of their videos, where the winners take down Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

In the clip, Thomas and Spieth say:

"Tiger and Rory, ....what happened?"

Spieth then says from behind:

"How do you lose to us too?"

Justin couldn't hold back, and he further added:

"That's alright, everybody does."

The Match is a charitable event that began in 2018; since then, six successful seasons have concluded. The seventh edition took place at the historic Pelican Golf Club, designed by Donald Ross and best known for organizing the LPGA Tour.

Justin Thomas took a jab at Tiger Woods ahead of The Match

The Match was full of trash talk, and the golfers never missed a chance to mock one another. During the official start of the tournament, Tiger Woods shared a story about his generation in a roundtable interview with Smylie Kaufman.

Woods said:

"In my generation, Shingo Katayama was the one for a 5-wood left-handed."

But before he could finish up with words, Justin Thomas jumped in and said:

"Was that back in the 50s?"

Everyone started laughing while Tiger continued saying:

"Late-50s."

The conference was filled with jokes and laughter. As their conversation continued, Justin Thomas gave the golfers valuable advice. He said:

"I can definitely give a piece of advice. If you call Charles Barkley a fat a***, they will not give you the drink that you requested on the golf course. I learned that pretty quickly, but other than that, it was a lot of fun."

Charles Barkley and Justin Thomas were in the headlines the whole night during The Match. Thomas, who recently tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski, kept his wedding ceremony low-key.

The TNT announcer congratulated Justin Thomas on starting a new chapter of his life and asked him how the evening went. Thomas said:

"It was the best night of my life. I wish I could have it over again."

Meanwhile, Charles, being an antagonist, jumped in and said:

"Well, it's early. You could do it again."

The Match was played to raise funds for the Hurricane Ian relief effort, and they have collected $33 million from the event. Previously, the event raised funds to help people suffering from COVID-19.

It is important to note that Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Rory McIlroy debuted at the television event while Tiger Woods played for the third time. He was part of two editions of The Match.

