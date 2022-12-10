The Match 2022 broadcast schedule and live stream details revealed

As the sun sets in Florida, the seventh edition of The Match will be telecast live on television on TNT. The tee-off starts at 6 p.m. under the lights of the Pelican Golf Club Course.

The championship holds a lot more importance as Tiger Woods will play at the event for the third time and is returning to the golf course in five months.

However, fans will not be there to cheer for him as there are no public tickets available to watch The Match from the stands. Nonetheless, it will be available on television on TBS, truTN, and HLN.

One can also binge-watch the most anticipated tournament of the year on Discovery Plus (monthly subscription £6.99), and for UK fans, it is available on Eurosport 2. The charity event will start at 7 p.m. in the western part so that one can watch it on December 11 in the east.

Live coverage of the tournament will begin at midnight in the UK and 6 pm ET in the USA. It is important to note that Eurosport is available on Skybox, Amazon Prime Videos, and Virgin Media in the UK.

Money collected from the championship will be donated to the Hurricane Ian relief effort. For the first time, The Match will be played at night so golfers will be given a microphone for better coverage.

The Match 2022 golfers

The television exhibition series features top-ranked golfers. World No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy, World No. 8 Justin Thomas, and World No. 14 Jordan Spieth will play a charitable tournament alongside legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

It will be the first time Woods and McIlroy will team up to take on Thomas and Spieth. Interestingly, the 15-time major champion will play his third season of the tournament while the other golfers will make their debut.

Woods won the tournament's second season, where he teamed up with Peyton Manning to take on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

Mickelson, who played four seasons of The Match, was removed from the championship as he had joined the controversial LIV Golf earlier this year. He has been suspended from playing on the PGA Tour along with other golfers who left the PGA Tour to join the rival series.

The Match winners so far

Tiger vs. Phil

Players: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

Winner: Phil Mickelson

Venue: Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

Champions For Charity

Players: Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson, and Tom Brady

Winners: Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning

Venue: Medalist Golf Course, Florida

Champions For Change

Players: Phil Mickelson, Charles Barkley, Steph Curry, and Peyton Manning

Winners: Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley

Venue: Stone Canyon Golf Club, Arizona

The Match IV

Players: Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers, Phil Mickelson, and Tom Brady

Winners: Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers

Venue: The Reserve Moonlight, Montana

Bryson Vs. Brooks

Players: Bryson DeChanbeau and Brooks Koepka

Winner: Brooks Koepa

Venue: Wynn Golf Club, Nevada

Brady / Rogers Vs. Allen/ Mahomes

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes

Winners: Brady and Rogers

Venue: Wynn Golf Club Course, Nevada

Poll : 0 votes