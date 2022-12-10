The Match 2022 broadcast schedule and live stream details revealed

As the sun sets in Florida, the seventh edition of The Match will be telecast live on television on TNT. The tee-off starts at 6 p.m. under the lights of the Pelican Golf Club Course.
The championship holds a lot more importance as Tiger Woods will play at the event for the third time and is returning to the golf course in five months.
However, fans will not be there to cheer for him as there are no public tickets available to watch The Match from the stands. Nonetheless, it will be available on television on TBS, truTN, and HLN.
One can also binge-watch the most anticipated tournament of the year on Discovery Plus (monthly subscription £6.99), and for UK fans, it is available on Eurosport 2. The charity event will start at 7 p.m. in the western part so that one can watch it on December 11 in the east.
Live coverage of the tournament will begin at midnight in the UK and 6 pm ET in the USA. It is important to note that Eurosport is available on Skybox, Amazon Prime Videos, and Virgin Media in the UK.
Money collected from the championship will be donated to the Hurricane Ian relief effort. For the first time, The Match will be played at night so golfers will be given a microphone for better coverage.
The Match 2022 golfers
The television exhibition series features top-ranked golfers. World No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy, World No. 8 Justin Thomas, and World No. 14 Jordan Spieth will play a charitable tournament alongside legendary golfer Tiger Woods.
It will be the first time Woods and McIlroy will team up to take on Thomas and Spieth. Interestingly, the 15-time major champion will play his third season of the tournament while the other golfers will make their debut.
Woods won the tournament's second season, where he teamed up with Peyton Manning to take on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.
Mickelson, who played four seasons of The Match, was removed from the championship as he had joined the controversial LIV Golf earlier this year. He has been suspended from playing on the PGA Tour along with other golfers who left the PGA Tour to join the rival series.
The Match winners so far
Tiger vs. Phil
- Players: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson
- Winner: Phil Mickelson
- Venue: Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
Champions For Charity
- Players: Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson, and Tom Brady
- Winners: Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning
- Venue: Medalist Golf Course, Florida
Champions For Change
- Players: Phil Mickelson, Charles Barkley, Steph Curry, and Peyton Manning
- Winners: Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley
- Venue: Stone Canyon Golf Club, Arizona
The Match IV
- Players: Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers, Phil Mickelson, and Tom Brady
- Winners: Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers
- Venue: The Reserve Moonlight, Montana
Bryson Vs. Brooks
- Players: Bryson DeChanbeau and Brooks Koepka
- Winner: Brooks Koepa
- Venue: Wynn Golf Club, Nevada
Brady / Rogers Vs. Allen/ Mahomes
- Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes
- Winners: Brady and Rogers
- Venue: Wynn Golf Club Course, Nevada