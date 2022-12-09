The Match 2022 tickets: Why fans shouldn't expect ticket sales right before the event

The Match is a television exhibition series scheduled for December 10, Saturday, at the Pelican Golf Club course in Belleair, Florida. Fans are excited about the tournament as Tiger Woods is returning to play golf after five months.

He last played in July at St. Andrews after a 14-month hiatus due to a leg injury. The 15-time major champion was involved in a car accident in February 2021 and has since been on a break.

Tiger Woods (Image via Getty)

The Match is a friendly tournament that began on Thanksgiving Day in 2018 and has had six successful seasons so far. The seventh edition of the tournament will benefit Hurricane Ian's relief efforts.

Unfortunately, no public ticket sales are planned for the game, so fans need to watch it on television.

The event will be telecast on TNT, Sportsnet One, and SN Now, beginning at 6 pm ET.

With the championship scheduled for this weekend, Tiger Woods will team up with current World No. 1, Rory McIlroy, to play against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

It is pertinent to note that Thomas, Spieth, and McIlroy, who will make their tournament debuts, have been excited to share the golf course with Tiger Woods.

Thomas and Spieth played together at the Ryder and Presidents Cup. However, McIlroy and Woods will team up for the first time.

Tiger Woods developed plantar fasciitis ahead of The Match 2022

The Match became much more exciting because of Tiger Woods. However, he developed plantar fasciitis before the tournament.

Woods was slated to play at the Hero World Challenge, but just before the tournament, he announced that he had severe pain in his leg and could not compete at the championship. However, Woods served his duties and hosted the tournament.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy (Image via PGA Tour)

The American golfer released a statement on his official social media handle where the five-time Masters winner wrote that he was looking forward to the upcoming tournaments, The Match and The PNC Championship.

Despite his injury, Woods confirmed that he would play at the event. Tiger Woods will also compete at the PNC Championship from December 15 to 18. His son, Charlie Woods, will join him, and the two will play in a field of 20 teams.

Justin Thomas has also confirmed that he will return to play at the PNC Championship alongside his father. It is important to note that Tiger and Charlie finished second last year and are looking forward to clinching the trophy this time.

The Match: winners so far

Tiger vs. Phil

Winner: Phil Mickelson

Venue: Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

Champions For Charity

Winners: Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning

Venue: Medalist Golf Course, Florida

Champions For Change

Winners: Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley

Venue: Stone Canyon Golf Club, Arizona

The Match IV

Winners: Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers

Venue: The Reserve Moonlight, Montana

Bryson Vs. Brooks

Winner: Brooks Koepa

Venue: Wynn Golf Club, Nevada

Brady / Rogers Vs. Allen/ Mahomes

Winners: Brady and Rogers

Venue: Wynn Golf Club Course, Nevada

