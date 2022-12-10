The Match: Ranking all previous editions of the exhibition event

The Match 2022 is set to take place this evening at the Pelican Golf Club Course. In the seventh iteration of the biannual championship, legendary golfer Tiger Woods is making his return to the golf course.

Woods, who played his last tournament in July at St. Andrews, will play on Saturday evening after a brief break from the game. He will team up with current World No. 1 Rory McIlroy to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

The Match is a television exhibition golf series that began in 2018 with a head-to-head match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. From the second edition onward, the championship turned into a team match, and so far, six successful seasons have concluded.

The Match: All previous editions of the exhibition event ranked

6) Bryson vs. Brooks

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka (Image via Golf.com)

In the fifth edition of The Match, Bryson DeChambeau played against Brooks Koepa on November 26, 2021. In the tournament held at the Wynn Golf Club, Koepka registered a victory after DeChambeau failed to make a birdie putt on the ninth hole. The championship was telecast on Turner Sports and had 1.2 million views on average.

5) The Match V

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers (Image via Getty)

The earlier edition of The Match 2022 was played at the Wynn Golf Club on June 1, 2022. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers won the tournament over Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in a competitive game.

4) The Match IV

Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, and Tom Brady (Image via Getty)

The fourth edition of The Match featured Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady. In the tournament on July 6, 2021, Mickelson teamed up with Brady to take on Rodgers and DeChambeau at the Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. Team DeChambeau and Rogers won a championship that has garnered more than one million views on television.

3) Tiger vs. Phil

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson (Image via Getty)

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson played in the first edition of The Match that took place on Thanksgiving Day in 2018. The tournament was played at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas, with the winner taking the entire purse of $9 million. Mickelson clinched the trophy after making a birdie on the 93-yard hole.

2) Champions for Change

Still from the third edition of The Match Champions for Change (Image via Getty)

Champions for Change was the third edition of The Match, played on November 27, 2020. The tournament benefited black colleges and universities.

Phil Mickelson teamed up with the NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley to defeat Peyton Manning and Stephen Curry.

1) Champions for Charity

Champions for Charity (Image via PGA Tour)

In the second edition of The Match, Tiger Woods teamed up with two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning to clinch the trophy by defeating Mickelson and Tom Brady. The event has drawn more than 2.8 million views and is regarded as the most successful season of the championship.

