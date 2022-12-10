Watch: What happened when Tiger Woods played ‘Face Breakers’ with Rory McIlroy 

With US golfer Tiger Woods and Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy all set to team up in the much-awaited 'The Match' on December 10, golf fans couldn't help but recall some of their most memorable moments together.

One such moment was when Woods and McIlroy appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2014. Rory McIlroy had just come off an incredible performance at the Old Trafford and the US PGA while Tiger Woods had taken time off from professional golf. Yet, the episode was nothing short of hilarious and incredible.

Jimmy Fallon is known for coming up with innovative and rib-tickling games that he himself plays with guests. He had his A-game going when he challenged Rory McIlroy for a contest of 'Face Breakers'.

The game was simple - both Rory McIlroy and Jimmy Fallon had to chip balls into glass panels depicting the other's face. Fallon had a supposedly massive advantage as Tiger Woods decided to be his caddie.

However, that didn't help because once McIlroy sets his eyes on something, he makes sure to get it. Especially in such a fantastic year that McIlroy was having, it would have been beyond hard to beat the 2014 PGA Champion.

He had a phenomenal start and hit right through the top right panel. Both Fallon and Woods were left clueless as the iconic golfer apologised to the talk show host.

"Dude...I'm sorry."

Jimmy Fallon made an impressive comeback as he shattered a few of McIlroy's panels. But just like the year 2014, that day too belonged to the iconic golfer. He demolished Fallon's glass panels to win 'Face Breakers'.

He took home a pre-engraved trophy.

"Just love it! Innovative, funny and well executed....." - Fans shower their love for Rory McIlroy and Jimmy Fallon's 'Face Breakers' face-off

Fans always love catching their favorite athletes enjoying a light moment and engage in small, healthy competitions. Well, they certainly loved watching Rory McIlroy destroy Jimmy Fallon in 'Face Breakers'. And when fans love something, they make it a point to flood the comments section with their appreciation.

They did so for this segment of the episode as well. One fan pointed out how it was good to see athletes let their hair down.

"I love to see Jimmy. Let people that come on his show be themselves. I'm a big admirer of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. So to see them let down their hair is great. Thnxs for having the two champs."

One user mentioned that they would laugh very hard if they were to play golf with Jimmy Fallon.

"Its nice to see Tiger be a little loose. What a pair of athletes. As for Jimmy Fallon playing golf in my group, I'd laugh too hard to play golf and I'd lose all the skins."

One fan commented how the entire game was planned and executed.

"Just love it! Innovative, funny and well executed....."

One eagle-eyed fan noticed that the trophy already held McIlroy's name.

"They already engraved Rory's name on the trophy.. that was hillarious!"

While Jimmy Fallon may have lost to McIlroy, his efforts and skill weren't lost on the viewers.

"Rory certainly made some great shots, but Jimmy made some good ones too! Jimmy, will see you this winter on the pro-am circuit with Bill Murray & Clint Eastwood!"

Certainly, nothing better than revisiting old nostalgic moments.

