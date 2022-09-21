The Tonight Show is coming to Fortnite, Jimmy Fallon confirms

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is coming to the Fortnite metaverse as part of a Samsung sponsorship.

Fallon recently announced that his talk show will be part of an interactive gaming experience in the battle royale called Tonight at the Rock powered by Samsung Galaxy. The crossover will be launched on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Fallon revealed on an episode of The Tonight Show:

"Wednesday night, something very exciting is going down. We're taking The Tonight Show into Fortnite!"

He continued:

"That's right! We're teaming up with Samsung to do this. It's called Tonight at The Rock powered by Samsung Galaxy. It's a gaming experience you can play in Fortnite."

The collaborative map/level is based on the iconic Rockefeller Studios, where The Tonight Show is taped. Players can explore the building and its surroundings, which include the writers’ room and a Samsung store. The experience will also feature mini-games and a new currency called Fallon Coins.

Fallon described the event as follows:

"Now, we recreated everything- Rockefeller Center, the 30 Rock building, our offices, every little detail of this studio, it's like you're right here. The attention to detail is pretty mind-blowing."

He then gave some insight into the gameplay:

"You can explore around, there's all these minigames you can play, games we play on The Tonight Show, and games that we made just for Fortnite with Samsung Galaxy Powerboost. It's really cool, we're very excited about it. Call all your friends... tune into the show Wednesday night."

Janet Lee, senior vice-president of mobile experience at Samsung Electronics America, said in a statement:

"At Samsung, we’re always looking for opportunities to give users one-of-a-kind experiences with their Galaxy devices. Tonight at the Rock empowers fans with a unique social adventure right in the heart of 30 Rock, all enhanced through in-game Samsung power-ups made possible by the Galaxy ecosystem."

Players can catch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 11:35 pm ET/PT for a special integration mirroring of the gaming experience.

Fortnite has had many collaborations and crossovers

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Image via NBC)

Crossovers are not new to Fortnite. However, this will certainly be among the most immersive and expansive ones yet.

The popular battle royale game has collaborated with plenty of major brands, franchises, movies, and TV shows. These include Balenciaga, Jordan, Ferrari, Marvel, Rick and Morty, Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, DC Comics, and Street Fighter.

