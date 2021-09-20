How to get Fortnite Balenciaga skins, Pickaxes, free rewards and more in Season 8

Fortnite has just announced a huge collaboration with Balenciaga, one of the premier fashion brands in the world. The collaboration includes skins, Pickaxes, back blings and more cosmetics. This is one of the biggest collaborations Fortnite has done, at par with last season's collaboration with Ferrari.

The event will be a one-week long affair. Fortnite players will have plenty of opportunities to play, unlock and purchase all the Balenciaga themed items coming to the game.

How to unlock Fortnite x Balenciaga rewards

Fortnite Balenciaga release date

Based on Epic Games' announcement, the event will kick off tomorrow. Starting September 21 at 10 am EST. The event will last one week until September 28 at about 10 am EST. The event will likely come with a small update just before it goes live, so Fortnite players should be aware of that. During that time, there will be a Creative hub dedicated to the event as well as a couple of challenges.

Fortnite balenciaga skins

There will be four total skins available to players through the Fortnite Balenciaga collab.

Unchained Ramirez Outfit:

Shady Doggo Outfit

Fashion Banshee Outfit

Game Knight Outfit

These items, as well as the other cosmetics (excluding the two free sprays) will be landing in the Item Shop, though pricing is currently unavailable.

Fortnite Balenciaga cosmetics

Alongside the aforementioned outfits, these items will also be available:

Logo Lugger Back Bling

Skate Pocket Duffle Back Bling

Everyday Sleekpack Back Bling

Camo Carrier Back Bling

The upcoming Balenciaga back blings in Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games)

Speed Sneaker Pickaxe

Parasail Purse Glider

Signature Look Wrap

The Look Emote

Additionally, two free sprays will be made available to players. Shady Doggo will be giving out two challenges during the event which will unlock these sprays.

Emote in front of Shady Doggo graffiti at Retail Row, Believer Beach, or Steamy Stacks

Collect Triple S sneakers in the Strange Times Featured Hub

Completing both will award gamers the 'Fashion Doggo spray' and 'Knight Looks spray.'

