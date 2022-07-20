Minecraft x Fortnite collaboration: Everything we know so far

Minecraft and Fortnite have been two of the top games for a long time. Minecraft debuted in 2009 and has remained a staple of the gaming industry ever since. The Battle Royale mode kicked off in 2017 and has stayed at the top almost the entire time.

While there is no Steve skin in the game, the games have now crossed over. Epic Games has released Creative maps in conjunction with Minecraft Education Edition. It's a very small crossover, but it's a good first step.

Despite Epic Games nabbing nearly every major gaming brand for a collaboration (Street Fighter, Pacman, God of War, Gears of War, Tomb Raider, League of Legends, Assassin's Creed, Borderlands and Halo), they haven't really partnered with Minecraft until now.

Fortnite x Minecraft Education Edition: A complete guide

There are similarities between the two games. They both feature building as a prominent mechanic and have Creative modes in which almost anything is possible.

They've been compared to each other and pitted against one another and are now officially working together.

Minecraft Education Edition exists to try and teach users while they play. Most games are for fun and not learning, which is what sets Education Edition apart.

It seems like Epic Games is now interested in doing the same. Epic had this to say on their blog:

"Are you used to working with Minecraft in the classroom but want to learn more about Fortnite Creative? Look no further! This video series, Fornite Creative for Minecraft Creators, will show the similarities and differences between creating in Minecraft and Fortnite Creative through hands-on learning, from how to set up a scoring system to how to create a chest full of loot!"

In this video series, there are 11 different videos in which gamers can learn about coding and creating in the battle royale game just like they can in Minecraft with lessons like Hour of Code.

Hour of Code is a coding lesson (Image via Mojang)

The video lessons are:

Introducing Fortnite Creative to Minecraft Creators Comparing Minecraft and Fortnite Creative Environments Building in Fortnite Creative vs Building in Minecraft Tools, Weapons, and Other Items in the Fortnite Creative Toolset Comparing Game Mechanics in Minecraft and Fortnite Creative Score Mechanics in Fortnite Creative vs Minecraft Influencing Player Movement and Appearance in Fortnite Creative Communicating with Players In-Game with Fortnite Creative Comparing Game Rules Setup between Fortnite Creative and Minecraft Setting Up Multiplayer Experiences in Fortnite What Next? Ways to Learn More About Fortnite

Each lesson in this series teaches users about some aspects of the game.

This is especially useful for those who use Minecraft Education as a teaching tool as the videos often try to relate back to the game and provide similarities or highlight differences between the two.

Education Edition has more educational features as that's what the game was designed for. It has enough to make it very different from the base game.

That's not as true for the battle royale game, but there's still plenty to learn about creating and coding.

