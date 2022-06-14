Fortnite x Minecraft merge in new live event created by fan

Fortnite and Minecraft are two of the most popular games of all time. The latter's run is incredibly impressive, given that it has been out for the better part of 13 years.

Fortnite's run atop the gaming world is largely unprecedented. No title has maintained such a grip on players so quickly after coming out. It may be past its prime, but Fortnite remains one of the best games ever.

The two titles understandably get compared to each other all the time. There are very few similarities, but they're compared to each other all the time.

They have yet to crossover, but that may happen someday, given Epic Games' propensity for collecting brands like Infinity Stones.

However, one fan took it upon themselves to make this crossover happen, and the results are pretty awesome. Minecraft fans and Fortnite users alike can appreciate this short fake live event.

Fortnite looper makes unofficial crossover with Minecraft

The battle royale is no stranger to live events. There is one nearly every season, with the latest being the Collision event to end Chapter 3 Season 2. Sometimes, there are even mini-live events in a season for specific holidays or other things.

Live events have become nearly synonymous with the game. Fortnite gamers are treated to them so often that they might forget how revolutionary they truly are.

The Minecraft crossover (Image via Sinx6/YouTube)

Other games are doing them now, but Epic is a bit of a pioneer in the world of virtual live events. Their concerts and season-ending events are something that hadn't been done before.

Players have made custom live events before. Back in Chapter 3 Season 1, one gamer made a cool concept for the rocket launches occurring throughout the season.

There haven't been many collaborative custom events before, though, so this Minecraft crossover is unique.

The event begins with Jonesy, who could be considered the game's main character, running around the map when a giant Minecraft Steve appears in the sky, looking somewhat ethereal.

Steve begins to power up something, and Jonesy fires one shot at him, though he's too far away to do any damage.

Jonesy turns and runs as Steve sends down a shockwave blast with his fist. The wind picks up, and everything goes dark. Jonesy wakes up paragliding down to the island just like any normal match would feature.

However, there are some key differences this time around. The island has been remodeled in a much blockier format. Jonesy himself is now a Minecraft skin and is floating down to a Minecraft version of the Fortnite island.

The glider remains an in-game glider, but everything else has been transformed. The event ends there, but it is fantastic.

Funnyuserperson🫠 @Funnyuser7 Frenzy @RevelingFrenzy THIS PIC GOES SO HARD, FEEL FREE TO SCREENSHOT #Fortnite THIS PIC GOES SO HARD, FEEL FREE TO SCREENSHOT #Fortnite https://t.co/5eeFIMMiLn If Fortnite ever has a Minecraft crossover then it’s a rap for smash ultimate twitter.com/RevelingFrenzy… If Fortnite ever has a Minecraft crossover then it’s a rap for smash ultimate twitter.com/RevelingFrenzy…

It's a triumph of animation since animating all of this would have been extremely difficult. It's also a triumph in custom skin making since the Jonesy Minecraft skin doesn't currently exist.

There may never be an official crossover of the two titles, but this impressive clip will hopefully please both fans.

