Fortnite Rocket Launch event concept perfectly marks the end of Chapter 3 Season 1

There are no live events for this season, but one Fortnite player made a short live event concept that fits right in and closes this season and opens Chapter 3 Season 2 perfectly.

Throughout Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, The Scientist has been desperately trying to get in contact with Paradigm. Paradigm is off-world and largely unreachable, though that hasn't stopped The Scientist from trying. He had players help plant space rocks, destroy jamming equipment and build rockets to be launched towards Paradigm.

There have been two rocket launches in Chapter 3 Season 1 in an effort to find and communicate with Paradigm so she can help stave off the Imagined Order. The storyline has been a big part of the season and the rocket launches have been a big part of the storyline.

Fortnite concept artist creates live event for end of Chapter 3 Season 1

The event comes courtesy of Trimix, a content creator in the community. In this event, rockets are front and center and will have a huge impact on the game moving forward.

Given how desperately The Scientist has been launching rockets, it makes sense that an ending live event would have rockets. The IO far outnumber The Seven and they desperately need Paradigm's help.

In this event, several rockets launch towards the rift, likely in a last-ditch effort to find Paradigm. Of course, for a live event for players, there's a theatrical element and the rockets take an unnecessary course before entering the rift.

Unfortunately, this last-ditch effort fails, too. The rockets reenter the atmosphere from the rift and head straight for the island, blowing up and damaging the island permanently.

In their wake, a huge lava-filled crater has replaced the Daily Bugle and that's the end of the event.

The Daily Bugle was destroyed in this event (Image via Epic Games)

Some fans are theorizing that in this event, the Seven intentionally bombed Daily Bugle to claim it as their base of operations. Since IO has Covert Canyon, this does make sense.

It perfectly encapsulates this season and pushes gamers forward into the next season. It's short, too, lasting not much longer than a minute, so it genuinely could have been part of the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

