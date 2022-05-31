5 best Minecraft skins for beginners in 2022

Minecraft skins are an amazing way for players to customize how they look in-game. Players can find a variety of skins online and can easily create skins themselves in the game.

In Java edition, such skins are free and very easy to use. This article will focus on some of the best beginner skins in all of Minecraft.

Five fantastic picks for begginer Minecraft skins

5) Colorful Girl Skin

Colorful Girl Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

The Colorful Girl Minecraft skin is quite amazing and a crazy looking skin. The color on this skin is spectacular, with a very non-traditional look. This is a great girl skin suitable for anyone!

This skin has a violet sweatshirt with a beautiful contrast in the red and white socks. The sweatshirt even has a giant red heart on the back of it, which is a very unique and cool look in the game. The red bow in the girl's hair goes especially well with the blue eyes on the skin and does a great job matching the socks.

4) Average Boy Skin

Average Boy Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

The Average Boy Minecraft skin is nothing out of the ordinary, with a very simple look, but it looks quite sleek and nice. The outfit matches all the way through and fits quite well with the skin’s dark hair.

The skin features a dude wearing a white shirt with a blue blend in it to match nicely with the jeans and blue shoes. Anyone looking for a good boy skin should definitely consider this one.

3) Gamer Girl Skin

Gamer Girl Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

The Gamer Girl skin is very vibrant looking because of the neon green hair color featured on the skin. The rest of the skin is dark in color, mostly just black, which gives great contrast.

The skin does an amazing job displaying the dyed hair and making it look colorful in the game. This skin has a lot of thought put into it, even featuring earrings that peek out through the hair.

2) Caveman Skin

Cavemen Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

The Caveman skin is very simplistic but looks very cool. This skin simply features a man wearing a ragged shirt covered in holes and jeans that are really ripped up at the bottom.

It is different from the rest of the skins, all of the other skins seem to be young, while this skin displays an older man. This is a great choice for players looking for an uncomplicated but crisp skin.

1) Icy Blonde Boy Skin

Icy Blonde Boy Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

The Icy Blonde Boy Minecraft skin is a very dreamy looking skin, featuring a boy wearing a black and blue sweatshirt with white dots on it. The sweatshirt could be considered to resemble the night sky and look quite stunning.

The hair on this skin is what puts this at the top of the list, with piercing icy blonde hair that easily stands out in the crowd. The eyes on this skin are perfect, contrasting the hair so well with pitch black eyes.

