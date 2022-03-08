"Female gamers have proved time and again that they are more than just a pretty face": Husna Siddiqui

Even if the number of male gamers is way more than that of female gamers, women are slowly making their mark in the gaming world. With the help of gaming management companies like Trinity Gaming, the popularity and reach of gamers is on the rise.

Whether it’s streaming or content creation, many gamers choose YouTube to showcase their skills in gaming. To celebrate the power of women in gaming, Sportskeeda Esports has reached out to female gamers to ask them about the position of women in the esports and gaming world.

Husna’s take on the rising number of female gamers

Trinity Gaming’s Husna Siddiqui has a subscriber count of 53.9K on her YouTube channel, Husna YT. From Shorts to streams, her channel is quite diverse when it comes to gaming content.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports, Husna talked about the increasing number of females in the world of gaming:

"A very Happy Women’s Day to all the females out there! On this day, I would like to share that the presence of women in the esports and gaming world is at a next level. Even if the percentage of male gamers is way higher than that of female gamers, the number of women in gaming is on the rise. The rising trend of women in the gaming world gives me confidence as a female gamer."

She expressed her pride by stating that women are multi-talented and have a great combination of gaming skills and beauty:

"By showcasing their skills, women in gaming have proven to be beyond just a pretty face. Their smart work and content creation is a testament to that fact. The combination of talent and beauty becomes unbreakable. Almost every girl in this industry is multi-talented and hence, the competition has increased quite a lot."

She ended the conversation by expressing her aspiration to become one of the best gamers out there:

"Many women gamers have already reached a high level in terms of skill and talent. I would be very grateful if I am able to reach that level someday."

Husna is not just a gamer or a content creator, she is also an athlete. She holds a fourth-degree Black Belt in Taekwondo. All the best to her for making a mark in both sports and esports!

Edited by Mayank Shete