"I believe that my goal of motivating gamers, especially females, was successful": Sanjana "iamBLACKHORSE" Bhattacharya

Gaming as a career option, especially for females who have taken it as a profession, is still frowned upon by Indian society. However, that is not stopping women from creating their own identities in the gaming world.

YouTube is one of the best platforms where players can post gaming content or stream videos of themselves playing any title. To celebrate Women’s Day, Sportskeeda Esports reached out to some of the most popular YouTubers from the fairer sex who have established their foothold in the gaming industry.

iamBLACKHORSE’s take on being a female gamer in a male-dominated industry

Trinity Gaming’s Sanjana “iamBLACKHORSE” Bhattacharya is a gaming content creator with over 182K subscribers on her YouTube channel. The above Instagram reel shows how she had to deal with her identity as a gamer because of being a woman.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports, she expressed how happy and grateful she was to establish herself as a female content creator:

“As a female gaming creator in a male-dominated industry, I was a little pessimistic initially when it came to reception of my work and gaming skills. Previously, the majority of the creators and viewers were male. Nowadays, there are a lot of women content creators and streamers. I believe that my goal of motivating gamers, especially women gamers, was successful.”

She also talked about the negativity that she had to face in her journey and how she focused on positivity:

“However, there are haters. Quite a few people dislike my content and constantly try to bring me down. I just look beyond that. Many more people recognize my work and motivate me. I am so happy that gamers today look beyond gender and try to hype up every streamer and content creator whose work they can relate to.”

She ended with a witty remark:

“I have been told to go to the kitchen several times. I would love to assist my mother in preparing a meal. However, I would always love to play games and be as versatile as possible. That’s how I believe women are — strong and versatile.”

iamBLACKHORSE frequently uploads BGMI streams and even enjoys other titles like PUBG New State and Valorant. She is the ideal example of a successful female YouTuber.

Despite sexist remarks and negativity, the number of female gamers grows every passing day. More power to women in gaming!

Edited by Ravi Iyer