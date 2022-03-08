“I am beyond proud and happy to see women in this industry breaking stereotypes”: Kangkana “Mystic Ignite” Talukdar

Women in gaming are growing in numbers with every passing day. To boost their identity as gamers, many gaming management companies like Trinity Gaming put their best effort into increasing the popularity of such content creators.

Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch are some of the most popular streaming platforms often chosen by content creators. On the occasion of Women’s Day, Sportskeeda Esports reached out to some female content creators associated with Trinity Gaming to learn more about their experience as gamers in a male-dominated industry.

Mystic Ignite’s take on women gamers

Kangkana “Mystic Ignite” Talukdar is the first female Facebook Partner from India. In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports, she addressed why women were not into gaming initially:

“I don’t think women got exposure to gaming in the past, which is why females were not interested in gaming. But with the internet being easily available and everybody owning a smartphone nowadays, the exposure has grown, and females are into learning more about gaming and trying it out. Many new female gamers and creators have emerged after games like PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends, and COD Mobile came onto the scene.”

She also talked about her early streaming days and how it took a lot of effort to convince viewers about her gaming skills:

“I myself started streaming from PUBG Mobile even though I have always played games on my laptop. I also had to prove myself to my viewers and the community. I had to show that I could play and that females could perform in a game. It took a lot of time to get people to take me seriously. I always felt like some people never take female gamers seriously. Even though the percentage of females is growing in this industry with time, we still need to prove ourselves to make people us seriously.”

She ended on a positive note with a short message for the aspiring female gamers out there:

“I am beyond proud and happy to see females in this industry breaking stereotypes. Many females have inspired and motivated me when I feel down and have helped me get back up and fight for my place. Regardless of what anyone says about you, you must do what you are passionate about and fight for it!”

Mystic Ignite has over 70K followers on her Facebook channel and streams regularly. She enjoys playing PUBG Mobile and Apex Legends.

