Is Fortnite better than Minecraft? Here's what fans think

Fortnite and Minecraft are easily two of the most popular games ever. Even though these titles belong to different genres, fans love to compare them.

Ever since the introduction of Creative, these comparisons have started making more sense as loopers can now create unique maps and games. Moreover, Battle Royale gameplay can be enjoyed in Minecraft through certain servers.

On that note, here's what fans think about the never-ending race between the two games.

Why is Fortnite better than Minecraft?

The biggest reason why Fortnite can be called better than Minecraft is its F2P nature. The latter costs around $27, and also has microtransactions with which players can access DLC, animated characters, and more.

Epic Games' BR title also has micro-transactions, as the Item Shop is always full of outfits and other cosmetic items. Loopers heavily spend their V-Bucks on these skins, especially if they're from a franchise they love like Uncharted, Spider-Man, or more.

Having said that, cosmetics never provide a competitive advantage to the owner.

Moreover, Fortnite clearly has better graphics than Minecraft. With every new chapter, the graphics of the Battle Royale game have improved, but the open-world title still feels far from having realistic graphics.

Lastly, Epic Games updates its game regularly while updates in Minecraft arrive after a long time. As a result, players are often left complaining about certain issues and it takes weeks or months to solve them.

Many loopers have agreed that their favorite game is better than Minecraft on social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter:

Why is Minecraft better than Fortnite?

There are many aspects in which Minecraft is better than its Battle Royale rival.

First and foremost, building cones, walls, and floors with just three types of materials is basic. It helps players in defending themselves and getting a height advantage.

On the flip side, Minecraft allows players to make massive empires with mechanisms, houses, pets, and others.

Moreover, the size of the Chapter 3 island cannot be compared to Minecraft's enormous open-world that is full of secrets. This explains why Minecraft is still relevant after over 10 years of release.

For these reasons, many players strongly believe that Minecraft's legacy is already cemented as the best game ever:

To be fair, both the aforementioned games are ground-breaking and they've revolutionized their respective genres. At the end of the day, gaming is all about having fun and gamers should proudly play the games that they love the most.

