Fortnite takes a sly dig at Minecraft, says Creative is much better

Before Fortnite Creative was even conceived or dreamt of, Minecraft was the largest sandbox game to ever exist. The game launched in 2011 and has since undergone numerous transformations and iterations.

At its core, it remains the same - survival and building - something that resonates with Epic Games' own passion project.

Given how different yet similar these two games are, fans have been asking for a crossover for years. However, upon taking into consideration how unique Minecraft looks, creating cosmetics may not be that simple. Furthermore, not everyone enjoys the pixelated effects.

HYPEX @HYPEX



Link to blogpost: Fortnite mentioned Minecraft for the first time in their latest "Fortnite Creative For Minecraft Educators" blogpost. (Noticed by @WeLove_Fortnite Link to blogpost: epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US… Fortnite mentioned Minecraft for the first time in their latest "Fortnite Creative For Minecraft Educators" blogpost. (Noticed by @WeLove_Fortnite)Link to blogpost: epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US… https://t.co/Eau5BQ9CKo

If this occurs, the developers on both sides may end up losing a lot of time and resources. Perhaps for this reason, a collaboration was never considered. However, based on a blog posted by Epic Games titled "Fortnite Creative For Minecraft Educators," a crossover may just be in the works.

Fortnite x Minecraft: A dream come true (if only)

Spotted by a dataminer, the blog post in question talks about the difference between Fortnite and Minecraft. It explains in depth how mechanics such as building and coding/customization work. The blog also offers a video series on how to get started.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz @HYPEX @WeLove_Fortnite One step closer to the collab that will break the internet @HYPEX @WeLove_Fortnite One step closer to the collab that will break the internet

Without wasting any more time, it's best to address the elephant in the room, which is: "Did Epic Games hint at a collaboration?" The answer is no. They did not. However, it cannot be denied that the developers have openly spoken about Mojang's title in their blog.

On the flipside, the only other reason as to why Epic Games posted this is to sway children and future world-builders to join the Fortnite Creative bandwagon. The last line of the introductory paragraph says it all:

"Explore some of the top reasons why it's time to expand from Minecraft to using Fortnite Creative and its powerful toolset for classroom learning!"

Thus, while readers and fans would like to believe that this is a hint of a collaboration, that's likely not the case. To put things into perspective, both games are giants in their own right when it comes to world-building and creation.

Roblox @Roblox Some days you want sunshine and rainbows. Some days you want to get lost in the rain. But no matter what you want to experience, you'll find it on Roblox.

“Rain” by Fluorlite. Some days you want sunshine and rainbows. Some days you want to get lost in the rain. But no matter what you want to experience, you'll find it on Roblox.“Rain” by Fluorlite. https://t.co/aVJ3ac9ZWK

While a collaboration would be amazing, both are currently competitors — poised to dominate the creative space for gaming. With Roblox hot on their heels, each IP will try to outdo the other. Thus, any collaborative intention will likely remain wishful thinking for the foreseeable future.

Is Fortnite's creative mode better than Minecraft?

From a layman's perspective, creating maps using Epic Games' tools seems to be easier than Minecraft. Given that it uses Unreal Engine 5, offers modern-day tools, and is widely used by developers to make games, this seems to be the case. In fact, the blog post even states the same:

"In Minecraft, everything is built block by block, offering a multitude of possibilities and flexibility for creators to stretch their creativity. You can also procedurally generate a world with preset buildings, but these structures are uneditable."

It then goes on talk about the benefits that Epic Games' title offers:

"Fortnite Creative offers thousands of ready-to-use assets to create an island experience. This includes a range of items, from prefabricated buildings and other building components, like walls and doors, to gallery items and props such as furniture."

While the blog post paints Fortnite's creative tools in the best possible way, this may not be the case for everyone. Since Minecraft has been around for longer, creators within the game have become accustomed to the mechanics. However, this same sentiment may not resonate with the newer generation.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Whether you want to explore the depths of the Deep Dark, build your forever mud-brick home, or battle pillagers to rescue an imprisoned allay, it’s time to craft your path!



redsto.ne/the-wild-update #TheWildUpdate is out now!Whether you want to explore the depths of the Deep Dark, build your forever mud-brick home, or battle pillagers to rescue an imprisoned allay, it’s time to craft your path! #Minecraft #TheWildUpdate is out now!Whether you want to explore the depths of the Deep Dark, build your forever mud-brick home, or battle pillagers to rescue an imprisoned allay, it’s time to craft your path! #Minecraft🐸 redsto.ne/the-wild-update https://t.co/q5GDeMXW4K

However, it has to be kept in mind that Minecraft is still a very popular game even today. With 131 monthly active users as of 2020, it overshadows Fortnite's player base of 83.3 million users as of 2021. Given these facts and figures, undermining Minecraft's creative tools would be factually incorrect.

In conclusion, it's very unlikely that these two games will ever collaborate. While it can be debated that they would both mutually benefit, it's best left to the developers to decide. The only thing that fans can do now is be optimistic and hope for the best.

