Who is Jillian Wisniewski? Net worth, occupation, and everything you need to know about Justin Thomas’ wife

Jillian Wisniewski is famous because she is now the proud wife of former World No. 1 golfer Justin Thomas. The couple first came into the limelight in 2017 when the two attended the PGA Tour together. They have been dating since 2016.

Jillian Wisniewski was born in 1993 and completed her graduation with a BA in journalism from the University of Kentucky. She is the second child of Bruce and Rose Wisniewski.

Justin Thomas and Jillian (Image via EPA)

Wisniewski is in the advertising industry and works at McGarry Bowen as a production business manager. The Chicago-native has previously worked as a reporter, producer, and writer at the UK Student News Network and was also an associate broadcast production intern.

Her job has been the primary source of earnings, and according to the Player's Bio, Jillian's net worth is around $100K.

Although she works in Chicago, Jillian spends plenty of time at her partner's place in Florida and travels pretty often because of his golf matches.

Jillian Wisniewski is private about her personal life, and she hardly shares anything about it in public.

Justin Thomas and Jillian Wisniewski's relationship explored

Justin Thomas and Jillian Wisniewski were dating for five years before the golfer announced their engagement in November 2021. Thomas announced the news during his appearance on the No Laying Up podcast. He said:

"We have a place in Nashville we're going to for Thanksgiving. Me and my fiancee, Jill, her family's going."

Wisniewski and Thomas own a fluffy black-and-white dog named Franklin, and the little one often features on the couple's Instagram.

Over the years, Jillian has been a constant support in Thomas' life. Although the couple rarely appear at public events, fans have been noticing Jillian cheering for her partner from the stands.

She almost missed out on Justin's biggest achievement. When Thomas won his first PGA Tour Championship in 2017, Jillian barely made it to witness his biggest victory.

The golfer told reporters:

"My girlfriend was supposed to fly out at about 7, and I was like, 'You need to change your flight to later because I don't want you to miss this, and I feel like I'm going to get it done."

He further added to his statement:

"She's the first person to tell you that I don't want to talk about golf in that situation. I don't know; I was just very confident."

Wisniewski made several sacrifices for her partner. In an interview with People in 2022, Justin Thomas said:

"I'm so fortunate that she is as patient and kind of halts her life for the lifestyle that I live. We've got a lot of great fond memories to look down the road."

In November 2022, Justin Thomas finally tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend, Jillian. The couple married in an intimate ceremony in Franklin, Tennessee, attended by their family members and close friends.

Jordan Spieth was his best man, but Justin's friend Tiger Woods missed the ceremony. However, the details of their secret wedding have not yet been revealed.

Poll : 0 votes