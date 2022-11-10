Why did Tiger Woods miss Justin Thomas' wedding?

American golfers Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas have been the best of friends for a long time. Many fans would agree that their bond equates to that of real siblings. Because of the bond between the two golfers, Woods' absence on Thomas' special day was very jarring and shocking.

The past week has been a joyous one for the 29-year-old Justin Thomas. The ace golfer finally married his long-time girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski in an intimate ceremony in Franklin, Tennessee.

Justin and Jillian had been in a relationship for almost five years before tying the knot. Fellow golfer and 'The Match' partner Jordan Spieth was the best man. Not much is known about the ceremony since it had a no-phone policy. However, some details were later revealed.

It was revealed that while several renowned golfers were in attendance, Tiger Woods was not present for Justin Thomas' special day. But it appears that Woods had a very valid reason to not attend his best friend's wedding.

Woods was busy doing caddy duties for his 13-year-old son, Charlie, who is all set to compete at the Notah Begay III Golf National Championship. Tiger Woods has caddied for his son in previous tournaments as well. Videos of Charlie's practice sessions with his father by his side went viral on social media.

It is believed that Charlie's competition dates clashed with Justin Thomas' wedding, so Woods had to give his best friend's wedding a pass to stay by his son during the competition season.

It's Tiger Woods vs Justin Thomas at 'The Match'

The golfing world is filled with excitement at the announcement of 'The Match'. The anticipation is palpable amongst all the golf fans and for a legit reason.

The upcoming charity event might just prove to be the perfect comeback vehicle for Tiger Woods after his 2021 car crash. But that's not all, this time around, the tournament has managed to bag some of the biggest names in golf this year.

Woods is paired with world No. 1 Rory McIlroy and the duo will go against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. That means best friends Woods and Thomas will fight it out on the field during 'The Match'.

McIlroy, Spieth, and Thomas have had a phenomenal year and will be looking to end the year on a successful note.

As for Woods, people are surely expecting him to pull off something similar to his 2019 Masters victory. Although he has had a terrible year owing to the accident, Tiger Woods has always returned with a vengeance.

In conclusion, 'The Match' will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that one surely wouldn't want to miss. It will be The Clash of the Titans.

The event will take place on December 10 at the Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida. To add to the exhiliration, it will be played under temporary lights which are specially installed for the golfing spectacle.

