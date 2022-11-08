Does Justin Thomas have a partner? Marital status and more explored

Former World No. 1 Justin Thomas is a household name in the sports world and is best known for his heroics on the PGA Tour, sealing two championships at the event. But aside from his success on the course, fans have also been noticing his fiancee, Jillian Wisniewski, cheering him from the stands.

Jillian and Justin have been together since 2016, and have been pretty vocal about their relationship, regularly updating their whereabouts on social media.

The couple got engaged in November 2021 after being together for five years, and Justin is said to be planning his dream wedding.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the golfer explained that he's happy to let his partner take the lead. Thomas said:

"As I've learned from a lot of my good friends, I'm doing a great job as I'm getting out of the way, letting Jill do her thing."

Wisniewski lives in Chicago while her boyfriend is usually on tour. However, she is said to have split time between her workplace and her boyfriend's match venues.

From celebrating his success to standing by his side during good times and bad, Jillian has been a supportive partner.

She was supposed to catch her flight when Justin played on his PGA Tour in 2017 but he asked her to stay and watch the match, prompting her to change her plans at the last moment to witness Thomas' extraordinary performance as he won his first PGA Tour championship.

After winning the trophy, the star golfer revealed:

"I truly felt like I was going to win. I remember my girlfriend was supposed to fly out at around 7 pm, and I was like, you need to change your flight to later, I just feel like I don't want you to miss this. I feel like I'm going to get it done."

He went on to say:

"She's the first person to tell you that I don't want to talk about golf in that situation. I don't know, I was just very confident."

Justin Thomas wants Jillian Wisniewski to select their wedding date

Justin Thomas' fiancee Jillian Wisniewski works in advertising as a production business manager at McGarry Bowen in Chicago. However, she spends most of her time at her boyfriend's place in South Florida.

Justin Thomas acknowledged that Jillian has been a "great support system." He credited his fiancee for changing him for the better. In an interview with PEOPLE in March 2022, Thomas confessed that Wisnieski helped him get through the toughest times of his career.

He said:

"I kind of went through a little bit last year, here I got in a pretty bad space mentally, and it's hard. It's like not something you can just flip a switch, and feel better all of a sudden. And I think people are starting to realize that sometimes you need to work on just as much as you do your certain professional."

The couple described the marriage as the best step in their lives but are not in a hurry to start a new chapter in their life. Justin Thomas is comfortable with Jillian Wisniewski deciding when they should tie the knot.

