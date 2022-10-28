Justin Thomas had a forgettable CJ Cup. He finished T40 at the Congaree Golf Club, South Carolina event. Despite having had an excellent year, the golfer also seemed unsatisfied with his performances coming into the competition.

The golfer recently pondered his performance and said he failed to meet expectations. Thomas, one of the PGA Tour's big names, sounded harsh on himself when he said he is falling back with his recent performances.

Justin Thomas is 'hungry' for more wins

Justin Thomas won his second major at the PGA Championship. The golfer finished a respectable fifth in the FedEx Cup standings and was one of the strongest contenders at the Presidents Cup. However, the golfer is unsatisfied with himself.

Being a good friend of legendary golfer Tiger Woods, Thomas seemed to have set larger expectations of himself, much like Woods. Speaking ahead of the CJ Cup, the American golfer opened up on his "motivation" and said he was "hungry" for more. The golfer added that he has a never-ending urge to win, but it becomes a problem as it throws shade on his better performances.

According to Golf.com, Justin Thomas was asked about his motivation ahead of the CJ Cup, and he said:

“I don’t know if — irritated is not the right word. I guess you could just say hungry. I feel like I have a lot of guys ahead of me in the world rankings and it’s not that I don’t appreciate it, but I would rather them not be there. It’s nothing on them, but it’s more of a me problem than it is a them problem.”

He added:

“Like I said, I just, I’m very hungry to start winning more golf tournaments,” he continued. “I felt for the majority of the year last year I played some really solid consistent golf, but I just didn’t win enough. You have to win more to be at the top of the rankings and I just didn’t do that. Just need to practice more and keep hammering it, and I think that’s something to try to get off to a good start for the season this week.”

The American golfer went on to state that he desires more victories. Thomas admitted that he would take a majors win every year.

He further said:

“I think y’all know I don’t necessarily put a ceiling or a limit on the things that I feel like I can achieve. And I also understand that this game is brutal and is very difficult, but also that the amount of quality and depth of field that we’re playing against is just getting better and better and it’s harder to win… But that being said, I still feel that I’m capable of winning multiple times a year every year and it’s just sharpening up on a couple things and just executing better when I need to and making those putts when I need to, hitting those shots when I need to.”

Justin Thomas emphasized that he takes practice "very seriously" and continues to work harder.

He added:

“At the end of the day, I just keep putting myself in position to try to win golf tournaments and it will happen and just hope to get on one of those runs like you see guys do every so often.”

It is pertinent to note that Justin Thomas had a bad outing at the CJ Cup last week. The two-time winner of the event blew his chances of taking PGA Tour win No. 16. Despite being a favorite for the betters, Thomas probably had the worst event of the year on the course in South Carolina.

