A trip to Bermuda for the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship hasn’t gone well for pro golfer Grayson Murray. The PGA Tour star was involved in a scooter accident. Murray suffered multiple injuries and as a result withdrew from the event.

The golfer got into an accident while traveling on a rented scooter. Murray was headed back to his hotel on the scooter at around 4pm when a car hit him.

The pro golfer was turning around a bend in the road when the car coming in the opposite direction moved lane and knocked him and his scooter over. The incident knocked the golfer unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital.

Source: Pro golfer Grayson Murray in Bermuda for @Bermuda_Champ seriously injured in rental scooter accident. Likely out of tournament. Caddie also hurt.

The golfer later regained consciousness. But the crash resulted in the 29-year-old needing 50 stitches, including 25 on his face. Luckily enough, he didn’t suffer any broken bones. However, the golfer ultimately pulled out of the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship due to injuries and is reportedly planning an early return home.

Grayson Murray out of the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

As per reports, Murray was traveling with his caddie, Doug Schwimmer, when the accident took place. However, he couldn’t intervene as his scooter too was speeding. Schwimmer was also taken to the hospital after experiencing minor injuries.

A police spokesperson told the Royal Gazette:

“Two visiting men were hurt and transported to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital via ambulance for treatment… Each was riding a separate rental scooter at the time of the collision. One of the men is understood to have sustained injuries to his arms and legs, while the other is understood to have sustained injuries to his hands. Both visitors are in Bermuda for the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship golf tournament.”

Following the incident, Murray gave an interview to Golfweek, where he explained the ordeal. Even though parts of the incident remain foggy for the golfer, he remembered having a screeching pain in his knee. However, he didn’t blame anyone for the accident and said that the roads were “narrow and sketchy.”

Speaking to Golfweek, Murray said:

“Honestly, I’m pretty fortunate because the helmet saved me. If it wasn’t for my knee and stitches in my left hand, I would try to play… It is nobody’s fault. Riding on the opposite side of the road is already confusing and the roads in Bermuda are narrow and sketchy.”

Grayson Murray's Instagram story

Murray took to his Instagram on Thursday to update on his situation. The golfer shared a Insta story showing his wounded face. He posed with a thumbs-up gesture and thanked the PGA Tour staff.

He wrote:

"Thank you to the PGA tour staff for all the help the last couple days and all the well wishes I got from players/caddies and y'all. Much love."

It is pertinent to note that Grayson Murray and his caddie were traveling on rented scooters as renting cars is prohibited for tourists in the area.

