“Are you watching this?” – Tiger Woods calls Justin Thomas after Fred Couples' SAS Championship win

US golfer Fred Couples proved that age is just a number by winning the SAS Championship. He won the PGA Tour title last Sunday. The World Golf Hall of Fame inductee, who has the 1992 Masters under his belt, ended a five-year drought with the championship win. He left many, including golf legend Tiger Woods, surprised with the result.

While the NFL season and baseball's postseason were ongoing over the weekend, Tiger Woods was hooked to the television watching Couples’ performance. Much like most golf fans, Woods was riveted by the PGA Tour Champions' SAS Championship win.

The 15-time major winner even called his good friend Justin Thomas to share his excitement while watching the event.

Tiger Woods enthralled by Fred Couples’ win

Fred Couples showcased his best performance in years as he carded a dozen birdies en route to a 12-under 60 in the final round of the SAS Championship. This form from the ace golfer excited Tiger Woods, who rang up Justin Thomas to share the news. Calling up his friend and fellow golfer, Woods asked if he too was watching the game.

Speaking to Golf Channel at the CJ Cup, Thomas said:

"I think (Couples) was on 17 or 18 and Tiger called me and he's like, 'Are you watching this?' I'm like, 'Yeah, pretty good game.' He's like, 'No, Freddie's 11 under and he's playing 18.'"

However, Thomas was less interested in the event as he was glued to the Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs game. According to him, the golfer "couldn't wait to watch" Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes go head-to-head again. That was when Woods called him.

Emphasizing on the conversation with Woods, Thomas added:

"Last I looked he was like 9 or 10 under, he was winning by a million. No offense to Fred, love him to death, but he was going to win. I was more interested in watching the football game. So, I turned it on and watched (Couples) stripe it off [the] 18 tee, stiff an iron shot and make the putt."

Despite being less excited than Tiger Woods, Thomas made sure to make a congratulatory call to the 1992 Masters winner.

He added:

"Talked to (Couples) some after. He jokes this is the best putting week of his life. We kept saying to him, 'You keep playing like that, you'll be just fine at the Masters next year, you'll be able to start playing Tour events again.' He's the best. He's so fun to be around and just joke with. I was — I mean, it's pretty cool to do what he did at what, 63 years old? I should say 63 years young. We're all happy for him."

It is pertinent to note that Fred Couples wasn’t a favorite coming into the SAS Championship. He surprised many by putting on such a phenomenal show and securing the title. Despite struggling for a while with Jerry Kelly, Couples came out on top after overtaking him with a two-putt birdie. Couples even maintained his composure until the very last hole and bagged his 14th PGA Tour win with a 7-feet hit.

