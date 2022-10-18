How old is Fred Couples, winner of SAS Championship 2022?

US golfer Fred Couples is a legend in his own right. The World Golf Hall of Fame inductee has the 1992 Masters under his belt and continues to outperform himself. At the recently concluded SAS Championship, the golfer broke a five-year drought and won the championship.

Couples is proof that age is just a number. At 63 years old, he was able to produce something incredible. He ended his five-year-long dry run to secure a thundering win at the SAS Championship.

He executed a brilliant show and took home the title. He also won a whopping cash prize of $315,000.

When will we see Fred Couples next?

Fred Couples at the SAS Championship - Final Round (Image via Eakin Howard/Getty Images))

The way Fred Couples has performed at the SAS Championship, everyone has already started wondering about the upcoming matches this year.

Nobody expected Couples to win, especially when he started his campaign with a double-bogey. But he never lost sight of the game and made a quick comeback in the game.

For a while, he struggled with Jerry Kelly, but Couples was able to overtake him when he two-putted for a birdie. He hit a massive 8-foot birdie on the next hole, an even more jaw-breaking 18-footer on the 14th and the golfer never looked back after that.

Till the very last hole, Couples maintained his composure and kept swinging consistently huge shots. He took the last hole with a 7-feet hit. Finally, the golfer bagged his 14th PGA Tour win at the 20-under 196 and won the SAS Championship.

Even Fred Couples acknowledged how special the film was. However, he announced that he wouldn't be playing in the 2022 season anymore. He said:

"My game can come and go. I’m done for the year, but I’m definitely... my game on the Champions Tour is trending, and I like where it’s going. I’ve got next year. Everyone thinks they can win out here. Today was my day."

Indeed, all golf fans will eagerly await his return to the greens.

