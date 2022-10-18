Who was Fred Couples' caddie this week at SAS Championship?

US golfer Fred Couples is a legend in his own right. The World Golf Hall of Fame inductee has the 1992 Masters under his belt and continues to outperform himself. At the recently concluded SAS Championship, the 63-year-old broke a five-year drought and won the championship.

Couples employed a different caddy at the SAS Championship this time in his corner: Griffin Flesch, son of Steve Flesch. Earlier, Joe LaCava caddied for Couples. LaCava now works with golfing legend Tiger Woods.

Couples had a thundering win at the SAS Championship. He executed a very nuanced and brilliant performance to take home the title. He also won a whopping cash prize of $315,000.

"Today was my day" - Fred Couples on SAS Championship victory

Fred Couples at the SAS Championship - Final Round (Image via Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Nobody expected Fred Couples to put on such a phenomenal show and secure the title. Especially not when he started the tournament with a double-bogey. But it seems like the change in the caddy has worked in favor of the golfer.

For a while, he struggled with Jerry Kelly, but Couples was able to overtake him when he two-putted for a birdie. He hit a massive 8-foot birdie on the next hole, an even more jaw-breaking 18-footer on the 14th, and the golfer never looked back after that.

Till the very last hole, Couples maintained his composure and kept swinging consistently huge shots. He took the last hole with a 7-feet hit. Finally, the golfer bagged his 14th PGA Tour win at the 20-under 196 and won the SAS Championship.

Later, Fred Couples stated that he had a great tournament, but this will be his last one for 2022. He said:

"My game can come and go. I’m done for the year, but I’m definitely... my game on the Champions Tour is trending, and I like where it’s going. I’ve got next year. Everyone thinks they can win out here. Today was my day."

All golf fans will undoubtedly be waiting for his return next year to see what more he can do.

Poll : 0 votes