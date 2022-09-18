How many different caddies has Tiger Woods had?

US golfer Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest in the game's history. With a whopping 82 PGA Tour wins, he is tied for first with Sam Snead and also holds mutliple golf records. So, how many caddies has Woods had?

'Three: Mike 'Fluff' Cowan, Steve Williams and Joe LaCava,' is the most obvious answer to this question. They have become household names, of course, with a combined total of 81 wins. However, the list is actually incomplete.

Along with the aforementioned names, Woods used the services of longtime friend and occasional fill-in caddie, Bryon Bell, to win the 1999 Buick Invitational.

Tiger Woods and Mike 'Fluff' Cowen (Image via Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Woods was 20 when he went pro in 1996. Mike 'Fluff' Cowan was his first caddie as a professional golfer.

The duo won seven PGA Tours and the 1997 Masters tournament. In 1997, Woods reached the World No. 1 spot in the quickest ever ascent. The pair worked together till 1999.

Tiger Woods and Steve Williams (Image via Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

In 1999, Woods started working with Steve Williams in what became one of the most successful pairing in golf history that yielded 63 PGA Tour wins and 13 major tournament victories, including three US Open (2000, 2002, 2008) triumphs.

Williams is credited with helping Woods with key shots and putts. The duo worked together for 12 years till 2011 when Woods dismissed him for caddying for Adam Scott at the US Open during Woods' break from the sport.

Tiger Woods and Joe La Cava (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Woods' current caddie is Joe La Cava. Together, the duo has won 11 PGA Tour titles as well as the 2019 Masters.

La Cava was with him when Woods bagged his historic 82nd PGA Tour victory in 2019 that tied him for top spot for most PGA Tour wins. The duo has worked together for almost 12 years now.

Importance of Caddies

Tiger Woods and caddie Bryon Bell (Image via Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

Golf is obviously an extremely technical and strategic sport. A caddie plays an extremely important role for golfers during the tournament.

Along with being in charge of the player's bag, keeping the clubs clean and washing the ball when on the greens, the quintessential role of a caddie is to bring added value to the game of the golfer.

Caddies also walk ahead of the golfer to locate the ball and calculate the yardage to the pin or hazards. They can also be of help in selecting clubs, what or where to hit and where to aim the putt.

What is Tiger Woods up to now?

In 2021, Woods suffered a terrible car accident. He sustained multiple leg injuries with open fractures in his right leg. He went through a surgery for non-life-threatening surgeries.

With Joe La Cava as caddy, Woods played in the 2022 Masters tournament finishing 47th. He also competed in the 2022 PGA Tour in May but withdrew after three rounds. Woods seemed to be struggling with physical pain.

He didn't compete in the 2022 US Open and will miss the upcoming Presidents Cup in Charlotte, North Carolina. Woods' comeback on the greens is much awaited by everyone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far