How much money did golfers win at the 2022 CJ Cup? Full list of prize money explored

Defending champion Rory McIlroy won the 2022 CJ Cup on Sunday. In the final round, the four-time major champion clinched the victory by edging out Kurt Kitayama, K.H. Lee, Jon Rahm, and Tommy Fleetwood. With the win, the Irishman also climbed the rankings to become World No.1.
Having relocated for the fourth time, the CJ Cup, held at the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina, saw McIlroy come out on top.
His second consecutive win in the event also meant that he took the $1.89 million prize. McIlroy bagged the biggest paycheck of the $10.5 million overall purse at the event.
However, he wasn’t the only player to take home over a million in prizes from the CJ Cup. Second-placed Kurt Kitayama, who finished a shot behind McIlroy, grabbed $1.13 million in prize money.
The extended field, which includes 15 of the world's top 20 players, was paid fairly by the PGA Tour as part of its increased prize purse.
As money becomes a dominant talking point in golf due to the introduction of LIV Golf, let’s have a look at how much golfers from the American circuit made over the weekend.
Prize money payout for every golfer in the field at the CJ Cup
As mentioned above, Rory McIlroy and Kurt Kitayama took the top two spots in the 2022 CJ Cup. The duo shared over three million between them. K.H.
Lee grabbed a paycheck of $714,000 to finish third in the field. Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm won $462,000 each for a tie for fourth place.
Yoseop Seo and Yeongsu Kim earned the least from the event. The duo won $16,905 each for finishing T77 on Sunday.
Here's the full list of golfers' CJ Cup earnings:
- Winner. Rory McIlroy: $1,890,000
- 2. Kurt Kitayama: $1,134,000
- 3. K.H. Lee: $714,000
- T4. Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm: $462,000
- 6. Aaron Wise: $378,000
- T7. Billy Horschel, Sam Burns, Lee Hodges, Brandon Todd: $316,312.50
- T11. Jason Day, Tom Kim: $252,000
- T13. Taylor Montgomery, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Cam Davis, Tom Hoge: $189,756
- T18. Brendan Steele, Mito Pereira, Maverick McNealy: $144,480
- T21. Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland: $119,280
- T23. Cameron Young, Max Homa, Brian Harman, Corey Conners, Shane Lowry, Taylor Moore: $88,305
- T29. Andrew Putnam, Matt Kuchar, Justin Suh, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa: $65,730
- T34. Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im: $54,180
- T37. Denny McCarthy, Alex Noren, Bio Kim: $46,830
- T40. Sebastian Munoz, Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, Harris English, Danny Willett: $38,430
- T45. Ryan Palmer, Scottie Scheffler, Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley: $29,085
- T49. Sanghyun Park, Adam Hadwin, Seamus Power: $24,010
- T52. Davis Riley, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Si Woo Kim, Alex Smalley, Chris Kirk: $21,840
- T58. Scott Stallings, Lucas Glover, Luke List, J.J. Spaun: $20,685
- T62. Sepp Straka, Byeong Hun An: $20,055
- 64. S.H. Kim: $19,740
- T65. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Huh: $19,425
- T67. Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, J.T. Poston, Troy Merritt: $18,795
- 71. Trey Mullinax: $18,270
- T72. Chanmin Jung, Kevin Kisner, Chez Reavie: $17,850
- 75. Yongjun Bae: $17,430
- 76. Sangsun Shin: $17,220
- T77. Yoseop Seo, Yeongsu Kim: $16,905
It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy’s last big paycheck came in August when he won the FedEx Cup. The golfer defeated World No.1 Scottie Scheffler to become the first three-time winner in the event’s history.
The Irish golfer bagged a whopping $18 million prize to take his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season.