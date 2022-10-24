How much money did golfers win at the 2022 CJ Cup? Full list of prize money explored

Defending champion Rory McIlroy won the 2022 CJ Cup on Sunday. In the final round, the four-time major champion clinched the victory by edging out Kurt Kitayama, K.H. Lee, Jon Rahm, and Tommy Fleetwood. With the win, the Irishman also climbed the rankings to become World No.1.

Having relocated for the fourth time, the CJ Cup, held at the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina, saw McIlroy come out on top.

His second consecutive win in the event also meant that he took the $1.89 million prize. McIlroy bagged the biggest paycheck of the $10.5 million overall purse at the event.

However, he wasn’t the only player to take home over a million in prizes from the CJ Cup. Second-placed Kurt Kitayama, who finished a shot behind McIlroy, grabbed $1.13 million in prize money.

The extended field, which includes 15 of the world's top 20 players, was paid fairly by the PGA Tour as part of its increased prize purse.

As money becomes a dominant talking point in golf due to the introduction of LIV Golf, let’s have a look at how much golfers from the American circuit made over the weekend.

Prize money payout for every golfer in the field at the CJ Cup

As mentioned above, Rory McIlroy and Kurt Kitayama took the top two spots in the 2022 CJ Cup. The duo shared over three million between them. K.H.

Lee grabbed a paycheck of $714,000 to finish third in the field. Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm won $462,000 each for a tie for fourth place.

Yoseop Seo and Yeongsu Kim earned the least from the event. The duo won $16,905 each for finishing T77 on Sunday.

Here's the full list of golfers' CJ Cup earnings:

Winner. Rory McIlroy: $1,890,000

2. Kurt Kitayama: $1,134,000

3. K.H. Lee: $714,000

T4. Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm: $462,000

6. Aaron Wise: $378,000

T7. Billy Horschel, Sam Burns, Lee Hodges, Brandon Todd: $316,312.50

T11. Jason Day, Tom Kim: $252,000

T13. Taylor Montgomery, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Cam Davis, Tom Hoge: $189,756

T18. Brendan Steele, Mito Pereira, Maverick McNealy: $144,480

T21. Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland: $119,280

T23. Cameron Young, Max Homa, Brian Harman, Corey Conners, Shane Lowry, Taylor Moore: $88,305

T29. Andrew Putnam, Matt Kuchar, Justin Suh, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa: $65,730

T34. Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im: $54,180

T37. Denny McCarthy, Alex Noren, Bio Kim: $46,830

T40. Sebastian Munoz, Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, Harris English, Danny Willett: $38,430

T45. Ryan Palmer, Scottie Scheffler, Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley: $29,085

T49. Sanghyun Park, Adam Hadwin, Seamus Power: $24,010

T52. Davis Riley, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Si Woo Kim, Alex Smalley, Chris Kirk: $21,840

T58. Scott Stallings, Lucas Glover, Luke List, J.J. Spaun: $20,685

T62. Sepp Straka, Byeong Hun An: $20,055

64. S.H. Kim: $19,740

T65. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Huh: $19,425

T67. Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, J.T. Poston, Troy Merritt: $18,795

71. Trey Mullinax: $18,270

T72. Chanmin Jung, Kevin Kisner, Chez Reavie: $17,850

75. Yongjun Bae: $17,430

76. Sangsun Shin: $17,220

T77. Yoseop Seo, Yeongsu Kim: $16,905

Rory McIlroy @McIlroyRory Can’t ask for a better start to the season than this. Extremely proud of the work that I have put in to get back to World No. 1. So grateful for the support of my team and fans all over the world. @congareegolf is an incredible place and the fans this week were amazing. Can’t ask for a better start to the season than this. Extremely proud of the work that I have put in to get back to World No. 1. So grateful for the support of my team and fans all over the world. @congareegolf is an incredible place and the fans this week were amazing. https://t.co/LHK9PfQdSa

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy’s last big paycheck came in August when he won the FedEx Cup. The golfer defeated World No.1 Scottie Scheffler to become the first three-time winner in the event’s history.

The Irish golfer bagged a whopping $18 million prize to take his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season.

Poll : 0 votes