The Match 2022 final scores & results: Who won the golf match?

The most anticipated tournament of the year, The Match, finally wrapped up with a finale under the lights of the Pelican Golf Club Course in Belleair, Florida. Four of the biggest golf stars, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth, went head-to-head last night, and surprisingly, Thomas and Spieth defeated World No. 1 McIlroy and 15-time major champion Woods.

In the charity match, Justin and Jordan played together to take on Tiger and Rory in a 12-hole event to raise funds for the Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR Hey Tiger and Rory …



WHAT HAPPENED?!?! Hey Tiger and Rory …WHAT HAPPENED?!?! https://t.co/twrgI3C6pP

Woods was rusty in the television exhibition series as he battled plantar fasciitis, which forced him to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge last week.

Tiger Woods has been struggling with health issues since February 2021, after he was involved in a devastating car accident in which he would have lost his leg.

Spieth and Thomas were excited to play against Woods and McIlroy but surely were not expecting to clinch the trophy.

Thomas' several putts at holes 2, 4, and 8 added to his victory at the championship, while Spieth's incredible shot on the tenth hole secured their win.

It is important to note that Thomas, Spieth, and McIlroy have had their first taste of the exhibition series since its inception in 2018, while Woods appeared for the third time. He played in the first two editions of the tournament and won the second iteration, defeating Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

The Match Final Score

Hole 1

Woods-Mcilroy

Score: -1

Thomas-Spieth

Score: -1

Hole 2

Woods-McIlroy

Score: E

Thomas- Spieth

Score: -1(1 up)

Hole 3

Woods-McIlroy

Score: E

Thomas- Spieth

Score: -1 (2 up)

Hole 4

Woods- McIlroy

Score: E

Thomas- Spieth

Score: -1 (3 up)

Hole 5

Woods- McIlroy

Score: E

Thomas- Spieth

Score: E

Hole 6

Woods- McIlroy

Score: E

Thomas-Spieth

Score: E

Hole 7

Woods-Mcilroy

Score: -1

Thomas- Spieth

Score: E (2 up)

Hole 8

Woods-Mcilroy

Score: E

Thomas- Spieth

Score: -1 (3 up)

Hole 9

Woods-Mcilroy

Score: E

Thomas-Spieth

Score: E

Hole 10

Woods-Mcilroy

Score: -1

Thomas-Spieth

Score: -1 ( wins 3 & 2)

Hole 11

Woods- McIlroy

Score: -

Thomas-Spieth

Score: -

Hole 12

Woods-McIlroy

Score: -

Thomas-Spieth

Score: -

The Match raised $33 million for charity

The seventh edition of The Match has garnered the attention of golf fans around the globe to watch the four top-ranked golfers play on the same course.

The Match was played to help those affected by the hurricane, and more than $2.5 million was raised for the noble cause.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR JT & Jordan are winners of The Match JT & Jordan are winners of The Match 🙌 https://t.co/VhJ8pzWKjQ

In an interview with TMZ Sports ahead of the tournament, Bryan Zuriff said:

"What I'm really most proud of is the money we've raised. So far, we've raised $33 million in our event, and we're gonna do great on this one. We're already north of $2 million for hurricane relief before we tee off."

Zuriff further added to his statement:

"The fact that we're able to help so many people with these events and also make it profitable for the network is a testament to what we do."

The tournament is relatively well known for raising funds for charity, and the amount collected is designated for charity.

